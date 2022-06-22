A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

TORREY, N.Y. (WETM) – A Penn Yan man died in a fatal crash in Yates County Tuesday morning after the sheriff’s office said he collided head-on with a construction vehicle.

Lawrence Jepsen, 62, was killed in the crash around 8:15 a.m. on June 21 on State Route 14 near Lampman Road in the Town of Torrey. The Yates County Sheriff’s Office said that Jepsen was traveling south on SR14 and crossed into the northbound lane. He then collided head-on into a construction vehicle driven by 72-year-old Dee Kerrick.

Jepsen was pronounced dead on the scene. Kerrick was uninjured.

Multiple departments and agencies responded, including the Dresden Fire Department, Yates County Emergency Management, Penn Yan Ambulance, Medic 55, NYS Commerical Vehicle Inspectors and the Yates County Accident Reconstruction Unit. The crash is still under investigation.