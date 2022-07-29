FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fort Drum soldiers who were deployed to Europe for five months returned home in July.

Soldiers with the 91st Military Police Battalion, 16th MP Brigade, returned to Fort Drum in July after being deployed to the U.S. European Command area of responsibility. According to Fort Drum Public Affairs, around 170 troops had deployed from Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield to Europe in support of NATO allies before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The 91st Military Police Battalion, 16th MP Brigade pose for a group photo during 2021 Mountainfest Activities.

The 91st MP Soldiers were assigned to Task Force 82, where units conducted training with soldiers from Romania, Poland, and Germany to gather a shared understanding of capabilities and facilitate mutual trust. The Battalion Commander, Lt. Col. Anthony Howell said they were honored to contribute to the effort.

“I think it was a very proud moment for all of us, being a part of history and providing security overseas in a very dynamic and ever-changing location,” Howell said. “Our Soldiers did their job well and took a lot of pride in what they did to establish a safe location for all the other Soldiers deployed with Task Force 82 to operate out of.”







Families of 91st Military Police Battalion, 16th MP Brigade are welcomed home after a five-month deployment to the U.S. European Command area of responsibility during a ceremony held earlier this month.

Howell said that Soldiers were able to contact family members while deployed and that the battalion’s soldier and family readiness groups were a vital part of maintaining connections at home. Although details about their homecoming were not widely dispersed outside the MP community, Howell said it was a joyful reunion.

“It’s always great to come home and see your family,” Howell said. “At the welcome ceremony, I told my Soldiers to be proud of what they did. When they were needed, they answered the call and deployed in defense of our nation at a moment’s notice. They were at a high-visible point in time that will be written in the history books, and they were there.”

