FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fort Edward’s train station is a small stop that runs intercity trains – most of the time. This week kicked off with a very different type of visitor on the rails.

On Monday, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train made a visit in Fort Edward, along its first route since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The train makes annual visits across the country, on a journey to generate support for local food banks and communities.

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train makes its first visit to Fort Edward, N.Y., since 2019. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

Folks, there’s no denying it: That right there is a train. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

A train ON a train? Around Christmas, anything is possible. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

Santa Claus himself waves from the side of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train in Fort Edward, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

Texas Hill and his holiday band open the show at the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train in Fort Edward, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

A $4,000 check for the Fort Edward Food Pantry is presented at the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

Musician Lindsay Ell leads a clap to the beat during her set at the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

Santa Claus shows up at the Fort Edward train station. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

The train greeted the over 200 spectators young and old with more than just lights. A train car opened up, and out came the music, provided by artists Texas Hill and Lindsay Ell, along with a holly and jolly backup band. The performers have been with the train across its visits around the North Country, which started on a rainy Sunday with stops in Mechanicville and Saratoga Springs.

It wasn’t all music, either. In between sets, the musicians welcomed officials from Canadian Pacific and the Fort Edward Food Pantry, which the stop benefitted. Visitors were encouraged to bring canned goods to donate – and the rail company had its own gift to give. The food pantry received a check for $4,000, directly from Canadian Pacific.

“As you know, this is needed more than ever,” said Fort Edward Mayor Matt Traver. “There’s a lot of people out there who are struggling and could use the help. Thanks to CP rail for being such a great friend to our community, and so many other food pantries across the nation.”

Fort Edward was just the start of a busy day for the holiday train. From there, it headed north, for stops in Port Henry, Plattsburgh, and Rouses Point.