LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Over the weekend, a torch was carried for a cause. The annual Special Olympics New York Polar Plunge was held on the shores of Shepard Park Beach in Lake George, supporting the state’s Special Olympic Games. This year, state law enforcement got the honor of leading the pack into Lake George’s not-frozen-but-cold waters.

New York State Police Troop G was out in the sand with Special Olympics supporters on Saturday, carrying the torch for this year’s plunge. They were among many gathered in support.

“Hundreds gathered at Shepard Park in Lake George in order to raise funds to support these amazing athletes,” New York State Police wrote on Facebook. “Members from Troop G were proud to participate, and will spend the next day or so thawing out.”

Saturday was the polar plunge’s 16th year in Lake George – separate from the New Year’s Day plunge, which is unconnected from Special Olympics, and still a ways off. Special Olympics plunges are held all across New York, to support athletes headed to play in the state games.

This year, the Special Olympics New York Fall Games returned to the North Country region. The games were held based in Glens Falls, with some events held in Queensbury and Saratoga Springs.

As for the plunge, it hasn’t been cold enough for long enough for Lake George to freeze – but that doesn’t mean Saturday’s plungers were warm and cozy. Lake George’s temperatures for late November have been measured in the 50s, with outside temperatures staying cold enough to drum up snow last week.