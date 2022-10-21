SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — President Joe Biden will visit Central New York on Thursday, Senator Chuck Schumer’s office confirms to NewsChannel 9.

Biden will see firsthand the community where Micron will invest $100 billion.

Majority Leader Schumer and Governor Kathy Hochul jointly invited the President this week, who has since accepted.

The specific times and locations of Biden’s tour have not been shared.

It’s been more than two weeks since Schumer, Hochul and Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon announced Micron’s plan to build a computer chip “megfab” at the White Pine Commerce Park in the Town of Clay.

Earlier this month, Biden visited IBM’s facility in Poughkeepsie to tout the CHIPS and Science Act, legislation also benefiting Micron’s project.