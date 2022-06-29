(WWTI) — Price Chopper/Market 32 has voluntarily recalled a hand soap that was sold in their stores due to a potential health risk.

According to the company, the recall was issued for Mount Royal Kids Citrus Foaming Hand Soap with the UPC 37432200293. The manufacturer is reportedly recalling the product due to possible contamination with P. Aeruginosa.

The company explained that P. Aeruginosa is a microorganism found in the environment which poses a potential health risk, primarily in immunocompromised individuals.

Customers who purchased the affected products are encouraged to return it to their local Price Chopper/Market 32 store for a full refund. People interested in receiving more information should contact Price Chopper/Market 32 at 800-666-7667 or over email at consumerresponse@pricechopper.com.