WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Residents of Watkins Glen will have a chance to weigh in on a possible $50,000 grant for evaluations at Clute Park next month, according to the Village.

The Village of Watkins Glen announced a public hearing scheduled for July 19, 2022 at Village Hall to get comments from the community on possible Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) from New York State. The CDBG program aims to provide $20 million to local governments for housing, economic, public facility, infrastructure, and planning activity improvements, primarily to benefit low-moderate income people, according to the Village.

Watkins Glen will apply for a $50,000 grant to conduct an evaluation of the Clute Park Pump Station Improvements.

Community members can learn more about the CDBG program at the July 19 hearing and can weigh in on the proposed applications or suggest other proposals.

The meeting will start at 6:00 p.m. on July 19 at the Watkins Glen Village Hall, 202 N. Franklin Street. Anyone with questions or written comments can call Village Clerk Fred Warrick at 607-535-2736.