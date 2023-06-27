ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—A bill that passed the legislature would amend the state’s finance law to require more transparency when it comes to emergency state contracts.

There are certain situations where state contracts don’t go to the State Comtproller’s Office for approval.

“The first is when there is an emergency situation,” explained Terri Crowley, Executive Deputy Comptroller. “Probably the best one and best known is COVID—-when the governor instituted an executive order, and in that executive order, basically put in language that would no longer allow or require those contracts to come to us because it’s an emergency.”

She said the second situation is when the legislature takes action to bypass the state comptroller’s authority. A recently passed bill, however, would allow for more transparency.

“It would say that any contract that should have come to us but didn’t, would have to be posted on the agency who did the procurement on their website and it would require basic elements that people are always asking for,” said Crowley.

Those elements include:

A description of the contract and it’s amount, name of vendors, what’s being provided, contract term, and an explanation why it was or was not chosen on a competitive basis.

“Whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat, it doesn’t matter,” said Senator Jeremy Cooney. “We want to make sure that taxpayer dollars are being spent efficiently and fairly.”

This legislation is supported by the New York State Comptroller, Tom DiNapoli, and is sponsored by Senator Jeremy Cooney who said emergency contract information will have to be posted online within 24 hours after the contract is signed.

“The purpose of an emergency order is to allow the governor to be able to safely bring us through whatever crisis is underway. That’s not changing,” said Cooney. “We are just making it more accessible to the public so we know what’s been happening during this process.”

According to her office, “Governor Hochul is reviewing this legislation.”

If this were to become law, it would go into effect 30 days after it is signed.