Editor’s note: Superintendent’s press conference will be live-streamed on this page at 1:45 p.m. EDT.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Several staff members in the Rochester City School District are currently on leave after they exchanged “racist and demeaning” text messages about students, according to RCSD Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small on Friday.

According to a press release from the district, the staff members are teachers. The district did not indicate which school the teachers work at, and officials did not say The contents of the text messages in question were not immediately made available.

Rochester Teacher Association President Adam Urbanski told News 8 Friday that the investigation remains ongoing and he added “everyone deserves due process.”

Myers-Small has called for a press conference to take place at 1:45 p.m. Friday to further discuss the matter. This press conference will be live-streamed on this page at that time.

Superintendent’s full statement:

“I am aware of images of text messages that were exchanged by several staff about students at one of our schools. I am horrified at the racist and demeaning references and language used to describe children…our children! The staff members have been put on leave and the District will use all forms of available discipline up to and including termination.

Our scholars have experienced tremendous trauma, specifically over the past two years. I want to remind all RCSD staff that words indeed matter and how we speak about our scholars is extremely important. Behaviors and mindsets that humiliate and devalue our scholars and their families are unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

In our District Strategic Plan, there are eight core beliefs. Two of them state: ‘We embrace diversity and commit to the eradication of racism and all forms of discrimination and oppression, and we respect and honor the dignity of all individuals.’

It is vitally important that our District community, which includes the Board of Education, staff, unions, and families, stand together. Anything that does not lift our students up and harness their potential has no place in our classrooms.”

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.