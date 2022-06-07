WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — New legislation focused on gun safety has been introduced to Congress.

On June 7, Representatives Elise Stefanik, R-NY, Richard Hudson, R-NC and Carol Miller R-WV introduced the Firearm Proficiency and Training Act, which will aim to incentivize gun safety.

If passed, this bill would specifically amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to create a tax deduction for individuals who complete certified firearm training and concealed carry courses. Tax deductions would also apply to purchases of gun safety and storage equipment.

According to the legislation text, individuals would not be required to report any information on their firearms to officials to receive these tax deductions.

Congresswoman Stefanik said that this legislation would “empower” gun owners by focusing on safety and referred to Second Amendment rights.

“This bill will empower gun owners by incentivizing them to purchase gun safety and storage equipment as well as training and safety courses,” Rep. Stefanik said in a press release. “Congress should enable all Americans to safely exercise their Second Amendment rights, rather than infringe upon the Constitutional rights of law-abiding American citizens.”

The full text for the Firearm Proficiency and Training Act can be read below: