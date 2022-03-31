WASHINGTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Lawmakers are calling on Governor Hochul to completely repeal the current bail reform policies.

This includes Congresswoman Elise Stefanik who led the New York GOP in sending a letter to the Governor urging to completely repeal the State’s bail reform policies.

According to claims made by Congresswoman Stefanik, Governor Hochul is set to “make updates” to the current bail reform in the revised state budget.

“Governor Hochul cannot make a half-hearted attempt to backtrack her failed bail reform policies while New York communities suffer,” Rep. Stefanik said in a press release. “Anything less than completely reversing these devastating bail reform policies will fail New Yorkers.”

In place of the bail reform policies, the delegation pushed for enacting a “dangerous standard” that allows judges to “thoroughly consider the danger an individual poses to the community when making bail or pretrial release decisions.”

In the letter addressed to Governor Hochul, the lawmakers highlighted an increased crime rate in New York City, including spikes in murders, rapes, robberies and assaults.

The full letter signed by Representatives Elise Stefanik, Tom Reed, Claudia Tenney, Chris Jacobs, Nicole Malliotakis, Lee Zeldin, Andrew Garbino and John Katko can be read below.