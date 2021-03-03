Rep. Tom Reed thinks impeachment is the best option for Gov. Andrew Cuomo

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Governor Andrew Cuomo is coming under fire for under-reporting covid nursing home deaths and accusations of inappropriate behavior with three women. Now, Cuomo says he is staying in office.

Today was the first time Cuomo went before the cameras to address the allegations since issuing a statement apology on Sunday.

The Governor is denying that he touched anyone inappropriately but he is apologizing for the hurt. Cuomo said that he will fully cooperate with Attorney General’s independent review while simultaneously working on the state budget.

However, many lawmakers, both Republican and Democrat, have called for the Governor to step down amidst the allegations. Rep. Tom Reed told 18 News that he thinks impeachment is the best option.

“Because I think impeachment is the end result here,” Reed said.”What they have to do is do the investigation so when they impeach him, it’s a bi-partisan impeachment, it’s not a partisan driven process and impeachment is where this will go, and it’s going to need that investigation in order to get to that conclusion that removes him from office.”

Reed has been seriously considering running for governor, But no decision has been made as of yet.

Cuomo r is being investigated on both sexual harassment claims and the state’s data on the deaths in New York nursing homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

