REPORT: New York has least equitable school districts in U.S.

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Some school district’s in the North Country are some of the least equitable in New York State.

This was determined by a recent study conducted by the personal finance website WalletHub. The report ranked 677 districts in New York based on average income and expenditures for public and elementary and secondary schools per pupil.

According to WalletHub, New York has the least equitable school districts in the country, however, some districts are considered “fairer” than others. The study claimed that these discrepancies between the rich and the poor have been exacerbated even more during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Additionally, some of the school district’s with the lowest rankings had the lowest expenditures per pupil and the lowest income.

Ranking for some of the largest school district’s in the North Country are listed below:

313: South Lewis Central School District

425: Ogdensburg City School District

437: Potsdam Central School District

461: Indian River Central School District

506: Lowville Academy and Central School District

511: Massena Central School District

525: Carthage Central School District

604: Watertown City School District

A full ranking of all 677 school district’s included in the study ranked in the table below. All rankings are listed from most to least equitable.

Rank School District Score Expenditures per pupil Income by school district 1 Patchogue-Medford Union Free School District 0.01 $22,745 $83,245 2 Copiague Union Free School District 0.55 $25,095 $76,514 3 Wallkill Central School District 0.57 $24,062 $79,677 4 New Lebanon Central School District 0.64 $25,218 $76,208 5 Eldred Central School District 0.77 $27,835 $68,328 6 Windham-Ashland-Jewett Central School District 0.83 $31,610 $56,875 7 Schalmont Central School District 0.92 $22,832 $82,282 8 Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School District 1.17 $29,901 $60,556 9 Berne-Knox-Westerlo Central School District 1.2 $25,313 $74,511 10 Georgetown-South Otselic Central School District 1.33 $31,307 $56,150 11 Fayetteville-Manlius Central School District 1.42 $18,791 $96,382 12 New Rochelle City School District 1.54 $23,768 $81,311 13 Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Central School District 1.64 $19,271 $95,083 14 William Floyd Union Free School District 1.83 $23,964 $80,932 15 Brentwood Union Free School District 2.46 $21,434 $85,369 16 Rondout Valley Central School District 2.7 $30,280 $62,354 17 Wheelerville Union Free School District 2.72 $30,729 $56,855 18 Freeport Union Free School District 2.87 $23,985 $81,665 19 Hyde Park Central School District 2.88 $24,263 $76,431 20 Hampton Bays Union Free School District 2.88 $23,264 $79,470 21 Sharon Springs Central School District 3.12 $31,042 $55,592 22 Tri-Valley Central School District 3.29 $29,612 $64,840 23 Lansing Central School District 3.57 $22,712 $80,625 24 Lake George Central School District 3.89 $28,447 $68,846 25 Valley Central School District (Montgomery) 4.05 $23,638 $83,619 26 Nyc Chancellor’S Office 4.24 $28,004 $63,998 27 Mount Vernon School District 4.31 $29,329 $59,907 28 Chatham Central School District 4.53 $25,969 $69,972 29 New Paltz Central School District 4.77 $26,503 $75,437 30 Northeast Central School District 4.81 $28,298 $62,663 31 Greenville Central School District 4.88 $24,417 $74,436 32 Schuylerville Central School District 4.9 $20,685 $85,789 33 Highland Central School District 5.04 $23,310 $77,687 34 Shenendehowa Central School District 5.23 $16,630 $97,891 35 Sullivan West Central School District 5.64 $28,863 $60,313 36 Wheatland-Chili Central School District 5.82 $27,110 $65,511 37 Orchard Park Central School District 6.06 $19,502 $88,507 38 Deruyter Central School District 6.86 $26,813 $65,625 39 West Valley Central School District 6.88 $32,544 $58,646 40 Fairport Central School District 6.92 $19,806 $86,926 41 Galway Central School District 6.97 $21,929 $80,417 42 Longwood Central School District 6.98 $24,381 $83,591 43 Beacon City School District 7.04 $21,937 $80,341 44 East Greenbush Central School District 7.12 $19,793 $86,815 45 Glen Cove City School District 7.16 $25,374 $80,702 46 Wells Central School District 7.33 $34,947 $51,667 47 Berlin Central School District 7.63 $26,103 $67,199 48 Town Of Webb Union Free School District 7.66 $29,524 $56,756 49 Germantown Central School District 7.72 $25,222 $69,817 50 Jamesville-Dewitt Central School District 7.75 $18,854 $89,194 51 Roscoe Central School District 7.89 $33,765 $55,700 52 Saint Regis Falls Central School District 8.15 $28,695 $58,906 53 Honeoye Falls-Lima Central School District 8.4 $19,391 $87,063 54 Skaneateles Central School District 8.41 $20,822 $95,525 55 Averill Park Central School District 8.5 $20,595 $96,285 56 Central Islip Union Free School District 8.72 $27,287 $76,061 57 Schodack Central School District 8.74 $22,346 $77,802 58 Clarence Central School District 8.88 $15,686 $97,982 59 Wappingers Central School District 8.89 $20,789 $95,991 60 Duanesburg Central School District 8.91 $19,747 $85,588 61 Pine Bush Central School District 9.14 $21,526 $79,995 62 Lake Placid Central School District 9.43 $27,982 $60,107 63 Hunter-Tannersville Central School District 9.67 $31,016 $50,682 64 Stillwater Central School District 9.78 $19,058 $87,025 65 Ossining Union Free School District 9.79 $23,745 $87,669 66 Marlboro Central School District 10.07 $24,265 $86,298 67 Honeoye Central School District 10.29 $27,641 $76,185 68 Gananda Central School District 10.34 $20,609 $81,875 69 Iroquois Central School District 10.82 $20,639 $81,415 70 Hadley-Luzerne Central School District 10.86 $28,095 $58,670 71 Wyoming Central School District 11.26 $30,851 $67,143 72 Red Hook Central School District 11.48 $24,937 $85,329 73 Hartford Central School District 11.5 $24,851 $68,065 74 Haverstraw-Stony Point Csd (North Rockland) 11.58 $24,828 $85,736 75 Taconic Hills Central School District 11.85 $25,376 $66,200 76 Kinderhook Central School District 12.24 $21,206 $78,604 77 Lafayette Central School District 12.51 $25,727 $64,625 78 Holland Patent Central School District 12.8 $21,088 $78,539 79 Webster Central School District 13.24 $19,077 $84,326 80 Marcellus Central School District 13.25 $20,346 $80,452 81 Ballston Spa Central School District 13.48 $21,035 $78,182 82 Colton-Pierrepont Central School District 13.49 $27,069 $59,792 83 Franklin Square Union Free School District 13.49 $16,977 $111,113 84 Milford Central School District 13.58 $26,681 $60,900 85 South Colonie Central School District 13.64 $20,097 $80,913 86 Penfield Central School District 13.65 $19,267 $83,432 87 Willsboro Central School District 13.81 $34,721 $57,300 88 Tully Central School District 14.1 $21,726 $75,603 89 Brunswick Central School District (Brittonkill) 14.1 $19,614 $82,034 90 East Ramapo Central School District (Spring Valley) 14.13 $32,723 $63,632 91 Roxbury Central School District 14.18 $35,831 $54,200 92 Williamsville Central School District 14.38 $17,259 $88,999 93 Laurens Central School District 14.45 $26,197 $61,711 94 Hoosic Valley Central School District 14.65 $19,871 $80,833 95 Chazy Union Free School District 15.15 $21,284 $76,149 96 Remsen Central School District 15.26 $26,934 $58,854 97 Voorheesville Central School District 15.26 $19,242 $105,563 98 Roosevelt Union Free School District 15.39 $24,206 $90,538 99 Brighton Central School District 15.42 $19,653 $80,906 100 Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk Central School District 15.81 $21,578 $74,744 101 Saratoga Springs City Sd 15.96 $17,932 $85,741 102 Monticello Central School District 15.99 $27,773 $55,737 103 Afton Central School District 16.01 $25,991 $61,151 104 Weedsport Central School District 16.03 $20,432 $78,068 105 Gilboa-Conesville Central School District 16.28 $28,638 $52,879 106 Fort Ann Central School District 16.35 $22,579 $71,289 107 Wyandanch Union Free School District 16.65 $25,703 $61,538 108 Marion Central School District 16.71 $24,039 $66,563 109 Keene Central School District 16.73 $34,750 $59,440 110 Guilderland Central School District 16.88 $18,910 $82,063 111 Port Chester-Rye Union Free School District 16.88 $20,059 $78,559 112 Westmoreland Central School District 16.89 $21,324 $74,701 113 Hammondsport Central School District 17.19 $26,834 $57,681 114 Hancock Central School District 17.46 $30,994 $44,803 115 Ellenville Central School District 17.47 $29,240 $50,143 116 Riverhead Central School District 17.5 $22,092 $71,894 117 Starpoint Central School District 17.59 $16,385 $89,208 118 Westport Central School District 17.9 $28,636 $51,654 119 Niskayuna Central School District 18.24 $17,004 $114,655 120 Goshen Central School District 18.72 $23,137 $96,336 121 Gorham-Middlesex Central School District (Marcus Whitman) 18.72 $24,192 $64,562 122 Minisink Valley Central School District 18.77 $23,784 $94,404 123 Grand Island Central School District 18.88 $18,845 $80,733 124 Pembroke Central School District 19.07 $22,477 $69,524 125 Bay Shore Union Free School District 19.09 $25,773 $88,586 126 Bethlehem Central School District 19.17 $19,018 $109,223 127 Clifton-Fine Central School District 19.2 $29,525 $47,949 128 Arlington Central School District 19.28 $23,327 $96,184 129 Livonia Central School District 19.34 $21,041 $73,692 130 Sandy Creek Central School District 19.52 $24,756 $62,235 131 Morris Central School District 19.6 $27,064 $55,142 132 Dryden Central School District 19.93 $23,573 $65,527 133 Westhill Central School District 19.97 $18,420 $81,196 134 Schoharie Central School District 20.11 $23,408 $65,893 135 Ausable Valley Central School District 20.52 $25,506 $59,192 136 Saranac Lake Central School District 20.7 $26,665 $55,517 137 South Seneca Central School District 20.98 $27,822 $51,782 138 Pavilion Central School District 21.02 $23,185 $65,875 139 Northville Central School District 21.11 $28,013 $51,103 140 Jefferson Central School District 21.11 $27,775 $51,827 141 Washingtonville Central School District 21.22 $22,393 $100,507 142 Uniondale Union Free School District 21.29 $26,263 $88,771 143 Downsville Central School District 21.29 $38,195 $52,422 144 Kingston City School District 21.38 $25,080 $59,829 145 Hempstead Union Free School District 21.42 $26,315 $56,038 146 Livingston Manor Central School District 21.56 $36,434 $57,993 147 Ripley Central School District 21.63 $40,798 $44,750 148 Westbury Union Free School District 21.66 $25,338 $91,875 149 Newburgh City School District 21.76 $24,114 $62,484 150 Gates-Chili Central School District 21.82 $22,970 $65,921 151 Greenport Union Free School District 21.84 $25,388 $58,538 152 Deer Park Union Free School District 21.88 $25,089 $92,798 153 Susquehanna Valley Central School District 22.17 $23,688 $63,472 154 Hamburg Central School District 22.2 $18,445 $79,416 155 Union Free School District Of The Tarrytowns 22.37 $25,661 $91,426 156 Amityville Union Free School District 22.54 $28,750 $82,151 157 Fabius-Pompey Central School District 22.71 $26,051 $90,500 158 Mexico Central School District 22.76 $24,491 $60,574 159 East Rockaway Union Free School District 23.19 $30,208 $78,205 160 Amherst Central School District 23.21 $17,674 $80,996 161 Southern Cayuga Central School District 23.56 $21,753 $68,305 162 Florida Union Free School District 23.67 $25,695 $92,316 163 Elba Central School District 23.7 $22,752 $65,156 164 South Country Central School District 24.18 $27,819 $86,238 165 Rhinebeck Central School District 24.35 $29,629 $80,851 166 Lewiston-Porter Central School District 24.39 $20,683 $70,929 167 Spencerport Central School District 24.48 $20,064 $72,749 168 New Hartford Central School District 24.66 $18,609 $77,043 169 Victor Central School District 24.74 $15,747 $85,699 170 Hamilton Central School District 24.77 $22,000 $66,627 171 Brookhaven-Comsewogue Union Free School District 24.89 $23,050 $101,306 172 Vestal Central School District 25.04 $20,329 $71,509 173 Eastport-South Manor Csd 25.12 $22,791 $102,272 174 Cornwall Central School District 25.21 $20,189 $110,263 175 Chester Union Free School District 25.23 $23,238 $100,994 176 Romulus Central School District 25.47 $22,628 $64,178 177 Middle Country Central School District 25.63 $24,370 $97,852 178 North Warren Central School District 25.64 $22,317 $65,000 179 Trumansburg Central School District 25.81 $22,274 $65,000 180 Johnsburg Central School District 25.83 $27,383 $49,417 181 Schroon Lake Central School District 25.86 $29,332 $43,458 182 Wayne Central School District 25.9 $19,795 $72,484 183 Newark Valley Central School District 25.91 $20,605 $70,011 184 Margaretville Central School District 25.93 $28,183 $46,908 185 Pine Plains Central School District 26 $31,163 $77,434 186 East Aurora Union Free School District 26.09 $17,438 $79,520 187 Port Jervis City School District 26.22 $26,584 $51,560 188 Elmont Union Free School District 26.32 $21,914 $105,853 189 Floral Park-Bellerose Union Free School District 26.67 $17,934 $118,250 190 Beekmantown Central School District 26.86 $23,304 $61,058 191 Chittenango Central School District 26.87 $18,776 $74,846 192 Lyons Central School District 26.95 $25,168 $55,313 193 Onondaga Central School District 27.12 $21,552 $66,202 194 Alden Central School District 27.17 $18,400 $75,767 195 Greenwich Central School District 27.28 $20,000 $70,806 196 Fallsburg Central School District 27.33 $29,770 $41,002 197 Warrensburg Central School District 27.37 $25,231 $54,800 198 Evans-Brant Central School District (Lake Shore) 27.38 $23,493 $60,088 199 Menands Union Free School District 27.5 $21,127 $67,206 200 North Babylon Union Free School District 27.5 $23,932 $100,610 201 Byron-Bergen Central School District 27.5 $21,907 $64,828 202 Alexander Central School District 27.53 $19,535 $72,033 203 Greene Central School District 27.53 $23,276 $60,632 204 Cambridge Central School District 27.61 $22,572 $62,716 205 East Moriches Union Free School District 27.68 $22,836 $104,087 206 Attica Central School District 27.96 $21,161 $66,753 207 Corning City School District 28.03 $22,069 $63,935 208 Eden Central School District 28.04 $18,569 $74,587 209 Harrisville Central School District 28.39 $26,347 $50,625 210 Marathon Central School District 28.44 $22,656 $61,829 211 East Rochester Union Free School District 28.54 $25,057 $54,443 212 Scotia-Glenville Central School District 28.6 $19,579 $71,080 213 Dover Union Free School District 28.71 $22,289 $62,742 214 Homer Central School District 28.71 $19,233 $72,049 215 Naples Central School District 28.73 $23,971 $57,604 216 Morristown Central School District 28.76 $26,292 $50,511 217 North Collins Central School District 28.79 $21,821 $64,110 218 Yonkers City School District 28.9 $21,879 $63,849 219 Peru Central School District 28.9 $22,524 $61,880 220 Franklin Central School District 28.97 $24,270 $56,512 221 Baldwinsville Central School District 29.05 $17,885 $75,897 222 Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District 29.11 $24,791 $54,815 223 Peekskill City School District 29.13 $24,002 $57,206 224 Thousand Islands Central School District 29.15 $21,120 $65,968 225 Schenevus Central School District 29.24 $23,078 $59,932 226 Valley Stream 24 Union Free School District 29.31 $25,419 $97,459 227 Clyde-Savannah Central School District 29.57 $25,084 $53,571 228 Valley Stream 30 Union Free School District 29.58 $21,992 $108,105 229 East Syracuse Minoa Central School District 29.61 $22,065 $62,739 230 North Syracuse Central School District 29.7 $18,861 $72,434 231 Saugerties Central School District 29.7 $23,453 $58,442 232 Genesee Valley Central School District 29.74 $26,411 $49,397 233 Crown Point Central School District 29.76 $22,759 $60,511 234 Hudson City School District 29.8 $25,431 $52,340 235 West Genesee Central School District 29.94 $18,261 $74,078 236 Saranac Central School District 29.96 $21,811 $63,249 237 Lisbon Central School District 30.05 $21,289 $64,765 238 Sachem Central School District 30.06 $22,848 $105,864 239 Wilson Central School District 30.11 $21,015 $65,556 240 Edwards-Knox Central School District 30.13 $24,375 $55,304 241 Canaseraga Central School District 30.22 $24,479 $54,922 242 Cazenovia Central School District 30.36 $18,004 $74,535 243 Middleburgh Central School District 30.4 $25,310 $52,250 244 Hilton Central School District 30.52 $16,589 $78,726 245 Bradford Central School District 30.61 $26,132 $49,583 246 Ticonderoga Central School District 30.83 $26,152 $49,356 247 Andover Central School District 30.95 $25,363 $51,667 248 Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District 30.98 $23,578 $57,083 249 Sauquoit Valley Central School District 31.21 $19,333 $69,844 250 Rush-Henrietta Central School District 31.24 $21,138 $64,316 251 Union Springs Central School District 31.33 $20,125 $67,335 252 Deposit Central School District 31.45 $28,835 $40,714 253 Northern Adirondack Central School District 31.47 $24,427 $54,127 254 Springs Union Free School District 31.51 $28,586 $89,491 255 Argyle Central School District 31.57 $23,602 $56,563 256 Brookfield Central School District 31.85 $22,848 $58,646 257 Warwick Valley Central School District 32.14 $23,344 $105,942 258 Phelps-Clifton Springs Central School District 32.19 $21,598 $62,196 259 Phoenix Central School District 32.42 $22,210 $60,154 260 Tupper Lake Central School District 32.49 $23,350 $56,627 261 Harpursville Central School District 32.57 $23,330 $56,629 262 Hammond Central School District 32.59 $26,246 $47,727 263 Sewanhaka Central High School District 32.64 $21,681 $111,390 264 South Kortright Central School District 32.71 $23,730 $55,300 265 Chateaugay Central School District 32.81 $23,370 $56,324 266 Lindenhurst Union Free School District 32.85 $26,216 $97,731 267 Holland Central School District 32.91 $19,864 $66,926 268 Churchville-Chili Central School District 32.92 $18,063 $72,409 269 White Plains City School District 33.04 $28,662 $90,427 270 Poland Central School District 33.09 $21,663 $61,310 271 Liverpool Central School District 33.15 $19,966 $66,433 272 Candor Central School District 33.18 $22,212 $59,570 273 Whitney Point Central School District 33.2 $21,970 $60,292 274 Avoca Central School District 33.34 $24,755 $51,699 275 Morrisville-Eaton Central School District 33.37 $23,211 $56,380 276 Panama Central School District 33.6 $23,134 $56,440 277 Addison Central School District 33.61 $23,933 $54,000 278 Wynantskill Union Free School District 33.63 $18,548 $70,388 279 Franklinville Central School District 33.9 $26,535 $45,848 280 Canton Central School District 34.18 $20,642 $63,589 281 Highland Falls Central School District 34.19 $26,457 $98,022 282 Cato-Meridian Central School District 34.31 $21,280 $61,548 283 Horseheads Central School District 34.31 $18,457 $70,146 284 Dalton-Nunda Central School District (Keshequa) 34.4 $22,545 $57,623 285 West Irondequoit Central School District 34.59 $18,635 $69,387 286 Stamford Central School District 34.65 $26,971 $43,947 287 Port Byron Central School District 34.68 $22,384 $57,900 288 Nyack Union Free School District 34.76 $25,374 $101,756 289 Coxsackie-Athens Central School District 34.81 $21,153 $61,553 290 Kenmore-Tonawanda Union Free School District 34.92 $21,344 $60,886 291 Spackenkill Union Free School District 35.09 $27,687 $94,961 292 Otego-Unadilla Central School District 35.18 $23,327 $54,648 293 Chenango Forks Central School District 35.33 $19,989 $64,697 294 Cassadaga Valley Central School District 35.41 $23,948 $52,580 295 Edmeston Central School District 35.67 $22,753 $56,019 296 Liberty Central School District 35.67 $25,614 $47,302 297 Owego-Apalachin Central School District 35.76 $20,549 $62,668 298 North Rose-Wolcott Central School District 35.8 $23,039 $55,047 299 York Central School District 35.83 $20,523 $62,692 300 Canandaigua City School District 35.83 $19,180 $66,781 301 Whitesboro Central School District 35.87 $17,551 $71,717 302 Van Hornesville-Owen D Young Central School District 36 $23,278 $54,167 303 Forestville Central School District 36.25 $22,352 $56,803 304 Dundee Central School District 36.3 $22,653 $55,843 305 Middletown City School District 36.33 $21,584 $59,082 306 Unadilla Valley Central School District 36.36 $22,859 $55,169 307 Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School District 36.39 $23,353 $53,646 308 West Canada Valley Central School District 36.47 $21,323 $59,767 309 Ithaca City School District 36.47 $22,681 $55,629 310 Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District 36.49 $22,002 $57,684 311 Gowanda Central School District 36.5 $25,351 $47,476 312 Piseco Common School District 36.8 $16,958 $72,813 313 South Lewis Central School District 36.86 $23,498 $52,841 314 Cooperstown Central School District 36.88 $20,695 $61,371 315 Kendall Central School District 37.36 $20,055 $62,951 316 Queensbury Union Free School District 37.44 $16,420 $73,967 317 Newfane Central School District 37.44 $21,216 $59,356 318 Friendship Central School District 37.86 $26,672 $42,413 319 Niagara-Wheatfield Central School District 38.01 $18,366 $67,604 320 Salmon River Central School District 38.01 $26,536 $42,712 321 Springville-Griffith Institute Central School District 38.12 $20,443 $61,188 322 Red Creek Central School District 38.2 $22,101 $56,078 323 Waterford-Halfmoon Union Free School District 38.27 $22,200 $55,721 324 Sodus Central School District 38.29 $24,774 $47,865 325 Whitesville Central School District 38.34 $26,113 $43,750 326 Brocton Central School District 38.37 $26,470 $42,639 327 Scio Central School District 38.39 $24,699 $48,021 328 Hicksville Union Free School District 38.63 $23,669 $109,897 329 Penn Yan Central School District 38.67 $22,156 $55,550 330 Oakfield-Alabama Central School District 38.69 $20,641 $60,149 331 Fonda-Fultonville Central School District 38.75 $19,794 $62,685 332 Brockport Central School District 38.9 $21,359 $57,807 333 Sackets Harbor Central School District 38.9 $18,064 $67,841 334 Moravia Central School District 38.94 $19,551 $63,279 335 East Irondequoit Central School District 39.02 $21,986 $55,805 336 Salem Central School District 39.12 $21,604 $56,892 337 Delaware Academy Central School District At Delhi 39.26 $21,744 $56,359 338 Chautauqua Lake Central School District 39.27 $22,859 $52,952 339 Stockbridge Valley Central School District 39.31 $22,536 $53,906 340 Sweet Home Central School District 39.57 $21,647 $56,414 341 West Babylon Union Free School District 39.58 $27,808 $98,015 342 Central Square Central School District 39.63 $19,554 $62,745 343 Jordan-Elbridge Central School District 39.69 $20,919 $58,544 344 Alexandria Central School District 39.77 $22,690 $53,087 345 Windsor Central School District 39.77 $22,128 $54,796 346 Belfast Central School District 39.78 $24,780 $46,714 347 Center Moriches Union Free School District 39.8 $26,218 $103,024 348 Rocky Point Union Free School District 39.93 $26,578 $102,031 349 Oriskany Central School District 39.97 $19,785 $61,783 350 Akron Central School District 40.02 $19,023 $64,063 351 Spencer-Van Etten Central School District 40.04 $21,648 $56,056 352 Adirondack Central School District 40.07 $21,153 $57,537 353 Manchester-Shortsville Central School District (Red Jacket) 40.08 $19,735 $61,854 354 South Glens Falls Central School District 40.09 $17,242 $69,436 355 Green Island Union Free School District 40.23 $21,911 $55,104 356 Chenango Valley Central School District 40.38 $19,719 $61,670 357 Cincinnatus Central School District 40.52 $24,796 $46,100 358 Williamson Central School District 40.66 $19,338 $62,622 359 Canajoharie Central School District 40.75 $22,121 $54,074 360 Madison Central School District 40.83 $19,556 $61,822 361 Frankfort-Schuyler Central School District 40.93 $18,428 $65,186 362 Groton Central School District 40.95 $20,545 $58,722 363 Jasper-Troupsburg Central School District 41.11 $25,693 $42,917 364 Whitehall Central School District 41.33 $20,923 $57,279 365 Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School District 41.52 $23,767 $48,470 366 Pine Valley Central School District (South Dayton) 41.66 $23,773 $48,348 367 Cuba-Rushford Central School District 41.68 $22,788 $51,327 368 Clymer Central School District 41.73 $20,810 $57,321 369 Le Roy Central School District 41.87 $17,924 $66,000 370 Onteora Central School District 41.95 $40,206 $62,056 371 Geneva City School District 42.08 $23,185 $49,816 372 Wayland-Cohocton Central School District 42.1 $21,811 $53,984 373 Camden Central School District 42.24 $20,911 $56,620 374 Westfield Central School District 42.26 $22,584 $51,507 375 Canisteo-Greenwood Csd 42.3 $21,680 $54,234 376 Waterloo Central School District 42.48 $21,355 $55,084 377 Barker Central School District 42.5 $20,314 $58,242 378 Lancaster Central School District 42.5 $16,011 $71,348 379 Greece Central School District 42.61 $19,520 $60,578 380 Caledonia-Mumford Central School District 42.62 $20,657 $57,103 381 Depew Union Free School District 42.82 $19,289 $61,119 382 Campbell-Savona Central School District 42.88 $21,117 $55,505 383 Richfield Springs Central School District 43.08 $21,766 $53,378 384 Pawling Central School District 43.15 $29,637 $95,167 385 Mechanicville City School District 43.16 $16,911 $68,107 386 Sherrill City School District 43.3 $17,756 $65,421 387 Plattsburgh City School District 43.47 $23,083 $49,065 388 Cheektowaga-Sloan Union Free School District 43.65 $21,590 $53,474 389 Sherburne-Earlville Central School District 43.76 $22,394 $50,944 390 Suffern Central School District 44.01 $29,794 $95,346 391 Brewster Central School District 44.15 $28,991 $97,900 392 Oxford Academy And Central School District 44.17 $22,671 $49,785 393 Canastota Central School District 44.27 $20,341 $56,806 394 Clinton Central School District 44.3 $17,826 $64,445 395 Newfield Central School District 44.32 $21,363 $53,656 396 Cairo-Durham Central School District 44.43 $22,388 $50,449 397 Palmyra-Macedon Central School District 44.47 $19,371 $59,610 398 Silver Creek Central School District 44.49 $20,685 $55,596 399 East Bloomfield Central School District 44.8 $19,634 $58,558 400 Millbrook Central School District 44.81 $28,407 $100,179 401 Union-Endicott Central School District 44.84 $20,417 $56,143 402 Hannibal Central School District 45.09 $19,744 $58,003 403 Worcester Central School District 45.24 $22,775 $48,657 404 Bainbridge-Guilford Central School District 45.24 $21,197 $53,460 405 Valley Stream Central High School District 45.31 $23,655 $115,039 406 Sherman Central School District 45.34 $23,577 $46,133 407 Maine-Endwell Central School District 45.41 $18,324 $62,086 408 Putnam Valley Central School District 45.47 $28,708 $99,769 409 Holley Central School District 45.59 $21,730 $51,573 410 Oneida City School District 45.62 $20,789 $54,413 411 Prattsburgh Central School District 45.68 $22,652 $48,693 412 Ellicottville Central School District 45.7 $17,861 $63,272 413 Rotterdam-Mohonasen Central School District 45.84 $16,775 $66,473 414 Charlotte Valley Central School District 46.09 $22,987 $47,361 415 North Tonawanda City School District 46.09 $19,424 $58,211 416 New Hyde Park-Garden City Park Union Free School District 46.17 $20,328 $125,828 417 Madrid-Waddington Central School District 46.31 $20,140 $55,862 418 Cohoes City School District 46.39 $20,386 $55,054 419 Edinburg Common School District 46.49 $40,057 $65,972 420 Solvay Union Free School District 46.72 $20,561 $54,272 421 Hoosick Falls Central School District 46.76 $19,653 $57,004 422 Northeastern Clinton Central School District 46.79 $20,627 $54,015 423 Southold Union Free School District 46.92 $36,297 $77,750 424 Fort Plain Central School District 46.99 $22,239 $48,951 425 Ogdensburg City School District 47.13 $24,021 $43,419 426 Oswego City School District 47.16 $20,775 $53,285 427 Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville Csd 47.21 $23,549 $44,796 428 Copenhagen Central School District 47.3 $19,059 $58,405 429 Haldane Central School District 47.44 $26,716 $107,336 430 Medina Central School District 47.6 $21,420 $50,983 431 Fulton City School District 47.61 $20,999 $52,257 432 Bemus Point Central School District 47.62 $18,715 $59,207 433 Lyncourt Union Free School District 47.67 $22,295 $48,266 434 Seneca Falls Central School District 47.72 $20,648 $53,241 435 Indian Lake Central School District 47.75 $42,844 $58,438 436 Rochester City School District 48.04 $26,363 $35,590 437 Potsdam Central School District 48.16 $20,725 $52,671 438 Mcgraw Central School District 48.19 $19,543 $56,250 439 Lyndonville Central School District 48.21 $20,234 $54,128 440 Southwestern Central School District At Jamestown 48.29 $18,177 $60,333 441 Tioga Central School District 48.35 $16,780 $64,549 442 Dansville Central School District 48.47 $19,609 $55,833 443 Royalton-Hartland Central School District 48.5 $16,872 $64,151 444 Warsaw Central School District 48.59 $20,492 $53,053 445 Belleville-Henderson Central School District 48.68 $17,692 $61,512 446 Watkins Glen Central School District 48.75 $20,747 $52,159 447 Moriah Central School District 48.84 $21,474 $49,869 448 Fort Edward Union Free School District 49.05 $22,211 $47,464 449 Oysterponds Union Free School District 49.28 $37,320 $76,438 450 Pittsford Central School District 49.39 $20,779 $126,912 451 Frontier Central School District 49.42 $16,063 $65,911 452 Batavia City School District 49.43 $20,565 $52,192 453 Lyme Central School District 49.45 $19,446 $55,585 454 Huntington Union Free School District 49.52 $27,546 $106,397 455 Carmel Central School District 49.62 $28,918 $102,293 456 Mount Morris Central School District 49.67 $21,758 $48,371 457 Odessa-Montour Central School District 49.86 $19,667 $54,596 458 Little Falls City School District 49.89 $20,228 $52,868 459 Catskill Central School District 49.93 $23,920 $41,590 460 Glens Falls Common School District 49.98 $20,695 $51,375 461 Indian River Central School District 50.05 $20,329 $52,439 462 West Seneca Central School District 50.09 $16,851 $62,999 463 Albany City School District 50.25 $22,450 $45,825 464 Monroe-Woodbury Central School District 50.3 $24,581 $116,024 465 Corinth Central School District 50.5 $16,960 $62,356 466 Malone Central School District 50.56 $20,777 $50,683 467 Cleveland Hill Union Free School District 50.71 $19,797 $53,555 468 Mount Markham Central School District 50.76 $19,474 $54,497 469 Heuvelton Central School District 50.78 $21,239 $49,107 470 Kings Park Central School District 50.9 $27,229 $108,411 471 Lakeland Central School District 50.92 $26,007 $112,152 472 Troy City School District 50.94 $21,130 $49,316 473 Poughkeepsie City School District 51.02 $22,924 $43,794 474 Westhampton Beach Union Free School District 51.12 $27,660 $107,266 475 Waterville Central School District 51.34 $19,455 $54,117 476 Andes Central School District 51.34 $46,924 $48,750 477 Islip Union Free School District 51.84 $27,260 $109,037 478 Sidney Central School District 51.93 $21,313 $48,006 479 Letchworth Central School District 51.97 $19,292 $54,132 480 Brushton-Moira Central School District 52.4 $21,119 $48,239 481 Cheektowaga Central School District 52.47 $19,703 $52,500 482 East Meadow Union Free School District 52.51 $26,132 $112,984 483 South Jefferson Central School District 52.8 $15,619 $64,690 484 Pulaski Central School District 52.95 $21,109 $47,849 485 Arkport Central School District 53.09 $19,868 $51,523 486 Walton Central School District 53.22 $21,391 $46,784 487 Bolton Central School District 53.38 $43,905 $59,500 488 Bolivar-Richburg Central School District 53.51 $22,716 $42,527 489 New York Mills Union Free School District 53.57 $21,240 $46,976 490 Rensselaer City School District 53.73 $18,268 $55,912 491 Norwood-Norfolk Central School District 53.78 $21,905 $44,789 492 Hermon-Dekalb Central School District 53.8 $22,267 $43,676 493 Yorkshire-Pioneer Central School District 53.95 $18,769 $54,213 494 Broadalbin-Perth Central School District 54.37 $17,410 $58,032 495 Oneonta City School District 54.38 $20,117 $49,777 496 Alfred-Almond Central School District 54.5 $19,465 $51,678 497 Mattituck-Cutchogue Union Free School District 54.59 $31,833 $97,202 498 Hinsdale Central School District 54.74 $21,029 $46,731 499 Wellsville Central School District 54.77 $20,846 $47,262 500 Valley Stream 13 Union Free School District 54.94 $23,251 $123,616 501 Fredonia Central School District 55.02 $19,165 $52,192 502 Cortland City School District 55.08 $20,727 $47,387 503 Geneseo Central School District 55.12 $20,831 $47,043 504 General Brown Central School District 55.22 $14,471 $66,342 505 Mayfield Central School District 55.25 $18,280 $54,716 506 Lowville Academy & Central School District 55.44 $18,069 $55,210 507 Rye Neck Union Free School District 55.57 $23,623 $122,963 508 Glens Falls City School District 55.9 $18,616 $53,196 509 Lockport City School District 56 $19,926 $49,124 510 Eastchester Union Free School District 56.16 $25,145 $118,770 511 Massena Central School District 56.4 $19,307 $50,704 512 Central Valley Csd At Ilion-Mohawk 56.45 $18,237 $53,931 513 Salamanca City School District 56.46 $24,510 $34,815 514 Avon Central School District 56.53 $17,050 $57,486 515 East Quogue Union Free School District 56.77 $33,563 $93,594 516 Johnstown City School District 57.02 $18,323 $53,233 517 Newark Central School District 57.24 $19,401 $49,779 518 South Huntington Union Free School District 57.33 $27,832 $111,480 519 Lansingburgh Central School District 57.47 $18,992 $50,850 520 Norwich City School District 57.57 $20,448 $46,339 521 Pearl River Union Free School District 57.98 $27,022 $114,440 522 Randolph Central School District 58.16 $20,476 $45,806 523 Miller Place Union Free School District 58.47 $25,400 $119,760 524 Rome City School District 58.64 $18,757 $50,676 525 Carthage Central School District 58.76 $18,058 $52,709 526 Johnson City Central School District 58.89 $20,434 $45,376 527 Connetquot Central School District 58.97 $30,540 $104,478 528 Mahopac Central School District 59.14 $28,238 $111,625 529 Perry Central School District 59.14 $18,173 $52,069 530 Granville Central School District 59.28 $20,554 $44,712 531 Minerva Central School District 59.48 $44,158 $63,380 532 Farmingdale Union Free School District 59.56 $28,978 $109,686 533 Frewsburg Central School District 59.7 $18,119 $51,808 534 Baldwin Union Free School District 59.82 $26,640 $117,010 535 Cheektowaga-Maryvale Union Free School District 60.03 $17,608 $53,112 536 Herkimer Central School District 60.18 $18,360 $50,711 537 Lynbrook Union Free School District 60.29 $27,608 $114,423 538 Hudson Falls Central School District 60.54 $17,202 $53,959 539 Mineola Union Free School District 60.76 $30,379 $106,338 540 Hornell City School District 61.11 $19,848 $45,464 541 Elmira City School District 61.12 $19,105 $47,725 542 Hendrick Hudson Central School District 61.51 $30,820 $105,564 543 Tonawanda City School District 61.73 $17,183 $53,115 544 Oceanside Union Free School District 61.99 $25,234 $122,949 545 Allegany-Limestone Central School District 62.42 $16,817 $53,703 546 Beaver River Central School District 62.5 $16,537 $54,490 547 La Fargeville Central School District 62.56 $17,199 $52,431 548 Schenectady City School District 62.67 $19,467 $45,438 549 Tuckahoe Union Free School District 62.81 $26,489 $119,750 550 Dolgeville Central School District 63.57 $19,041 $46,051 551 Rockville Centre Union Free School District 64.29 $30,454 $108,797 552 Gloversville City School District 64.29 $19,959 $42,702 553 Auburn City School District 64.34 $17,631 $49,755 554 Gouverneur Central School District 64.39 $21,001 $39,454 555 Long Beach City School District 64.53 $33,334 $100,213 556 Buffalo City School District 64.86 $21,573 $37,354 557 Brasher Falls Central School District 65.04 $19,262 $44,254 558 Binghamton City School District 65.51 $22,351 $34,487 559 Bath Central School District 65.66 $20,670 $39,490 560 Elwood Union Free School District 66.17 $28,207 $117,083 561 Fillmore Central School District 66.2 $19,057 $43,994 562 Syracuse City School District 66.21 $20,931 $38,276 563 Elmsford Union Free School District 66.53 $30,901 $109,148 564 Portville Central School District 66.56 $15,986 $53,077 565 Olean City School District 66.84 $18,956 $43,811 566 Bayport-Blue Point Union Free School District 66.93 $31,061 $108,963 567 Greenwood Lake Union Free School District 67.03 $40,310 $80,864 568 Waverly Central School District 67.57 $18,207 $45,541 569 Nanuet Union Free School District 67.93 $28,182 $118,500 570 Mamaroneck Union Free School District 68.02 $23,541 $132,708 571 East Islip Union Free School District 68.36 $28,048 $119,238 572 Falconer Central School District 68.62 $16,441 $50,115 573 Babylon Union Free School District 69.2 $29,742 $114,716 574 Elmira Heights Central School District 69.34 $17,124 $47,490 575 Lackawanna City School District 69.38 $20,134 $38,289 576 Amsterdam City School District 69.4 $17,319 $46,850 577 Watervliet City School District 69.48 $18,538 $43,072 578 Harborfields Central School District 70.99 $25,385 $129,349 579 West Islip Union Free School District 71.15 $26,551 $125,926 580 Lawrence Union Free School District 71.47 $36,138 $96,963 581 Sag Harbor Union Free School District 71.48 $39,329 $87,244 582 Dunkirk City School District 71.98 $20,153 $36,250 583 Sayville Union Free School District 72.46 $29,508 $117,917 584 Albion Central School District 72.81 $16,057 $48,089 585 Smithtown Central School District 72.82 $26,501 $127,347 586 Mount Sinai Union Free School District 73.48 $24,279 $134,625 587 Croton-Harmon Union Free School District 73.49 $26,063 $129,194 588 South Orangetown Central School District 74.54 $28,494 $122,587 589 Carle Place Union Free School District 75.48 $35,165 $102,987 590 East Hampton Union Free School District 75.65 $33,110 $109,375 591 Great Neck Union Free School District 75.95 $31,190 $115,453 592 Island Trees Union Free School District 76.04 $27,076 $128,054 593 Clarkstown Central School District 76.47 $24,353 $136,678 594 Somers Central School District 76.76 $28,494 $124,279 595 Bethpage Union Free School District 76.84 $27,562 $127,179 596 Levittown Union Free School District 77.56 $27,911 $126,665 597 Bedford Central School District 77.65 $33,012 $111,194 598 Niagara Falls City School District 78.36 $18,524 $36,346 599 West Hempstead Union Free School District 78.4 $30,824 $118,438 600 North Bellmore Union Free School District 78.43 $24,915 $136,456 601 Hauppauge Union Free School District 79.05 $30,716 $119,260 602 Island Park Union Free School District 79.16 $38,258 $96,368 603 Northport-East Northport Union Free School District 79.58 $29,765 $122,559 604 Watertown City School District 79.87 $15,882 $43,244 605 Mount Pleasant Central School District 80.22 $27,792 $129,063 606 Malverne Union Free School District 80.28 $29,515 $123,856 607 Plainedge Union Free School District 81.65 $29,441 $125,130 608 Harrison Central School District 82.6 $30,368 $123,030 609 Port Washington Union Free School District 83.27 $26,728 $134,627 610 Greenburgh Central School District 84.71 $37,071 $104,219 611 Seaford Union Free School District 85.79 $27,684 $133,639 612 Oyster Bay-East Norwich Central School District 86.49 $33,509 $116,429 613 Valhalla Union Free School District 86.64 $31,785 $121,791 614 Jamestown City School District 87.01 $16,831 $34,902 615 Putnam Central School District 87.33 $49,697 $67,750 616 Massapequa Union Free School District 88.01 $27,491 $135,919 617 Herricks Union Free School District 88.69 $27,064 $137,738 618 Utica City School District 89.17 $15,354 $37,760 619 North Merrick Union Free School District 89.32 $29,117 $131,964 620 Dobbs Ferry Union Free School District 89.83 $29,379 $131,557 621 Yorktown Central School District 89.98 $26,086 $141,703 622 Shoreham-Wading River Central School District 91.92 $30,113 $130,911 623 North Greenbush Common School District (Williams) 95.27 $50,286 $72,011 624 Pleasantville Union Free School District 95.41 $26,738 $143,854 625 Bellmore-Merrick Central High School District 96.96 $27,643 $142,283 626 Pelham Union Free School District 100.94 $23,760 $157,143 627 Half Hollow Hills Central School District 102.37 $29,118 $141,916 628 Commack Union Free School District 102.5 $29,626 $140,468 629 Hastings-On-Hudson Union Free School District 103.18 $28,290 $145,053 630 Shelter Island Union Free School District 103.69 $48,247 $84,643 631 Montauk Union Free School District 103.72 $44,399 $96,389 632 Inlet Common School District 103.98 $60,308 $48,125 633 Port Jefferson Union Free School District 104.63 $36,384 $121,506 634 Garrison Union Free School District 104.73 $35,296 $124,896 635 Plainview-Old Bethpage Central School District 105.43 $28,690 $145,550 636 Newcomb Central School District 106.05 $58,938 $53,875 637 Southampton Union Free School District 106.6 $39,669 $112,996 638 Wantagh Union Free School District 106.69 $25,711 $155,588 639 Three Village Central School District 108.34 $32,081 $137,444 640 Hewlett-Woodmere Union Free School District 112.18 $35,962 $128,547 641 Long Lake Central School District 112.7 $55,286 $70,074 642 Lake Pleasant Central School District 113.65 $54,592 $72,917 643 Bellmore Union Free School District 114.78 $31,570 $143,910 644 Irvington Union Free School District 118.74 $31,427 $147,367 645 North Shore Central School District 126.98 $37,363 $135,563 646 Locust Valley Central School District 128.76 $39,449 $130,568 647 Pocantico Hills Central School District 130.14 $57,249 $77,396 648 Garden City Union Free School District 131.48 $25,582 $174,886 649 Fishers Island Union Free School District 132.12 $63,085 $61,125 650 Merrick Union Free School District 135.03 $31,022 $161,023 651 Rye City School District 136.54 $26,044 $177,337 652 Roslyn Union Free School District 136.82 $31,774 $160,098 653 Ardsley Union Free School District 138.79 $27,375 $175,000 654 North Salem Central School District 142.22 $37,169 $147,778 655 Remsenburg-Speonk Union Free School District 144.09 $56,630 $89,922 656 Quogue Union Free School District 147.75 $63,564 $71,591 657 Katonah-Lewisboro Union Free School District 150.88 $34,788 $161,639 658 Tuckahoe Common School District 151.63 $52,787 $107,382 659 Bronxville Union Free School District 151.79 $28,566 $181,286 660 Syosset Central School District 160.76 $33,294 $173,724 661 East Williston Union Free School District 164.04 $32,755 $177,868 662 New Suffolk Common School District 172.82 $70,400 $69,886 663 Manhasset Union Free School District 182.92 $27,855 $207,198 664 Jericho Union Free School District 183.28 $35,702 $183,570 665 Blind Brook-Rye Union Free School District 187.09 $27,594 $211,176 666 Tuxedo Union Free School District 197.13 $50,804 $148,125 667 Bridgehampton Union Free School District 200.12 $66,484 $102,639 668 Briarcliff Manor Union Free School District 211.89 $32,320 $215,690 669 Byram Hills Central School District 217.36 $35,160 $211,212 670 Edgemont Union Free School District 224.41 $26,351 $243,424 671 Sagaponack Common School District 224.48 $67,867 $117,000 672 Wainscott Common School District 234.3 $61,077 $145,179 673 Scarsdale Union Free School District 247.35 $29,937 $250,000 674 Chappaqua Central School District 251.67 $31,018 $250,000 675 Cold Spring Harbor Central School District 267.96 $35,095 $250,000 676 Amagansett Union Free School District 276.95 $86,174 $101,250 677 Fire Island Union Free School District 523.05 $147,625 $101,750

The full study can be found on the WalletHub website.