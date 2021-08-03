REPORT: New York has least equitable school districts in U.S.

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Some school district’s in the North Country are some of the least equitable in New York State.
This was determined by a recent study conducted by the personal finance website WalletHub. The report ranked 677 districts in New York based on average income and expenditures for public and elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
According to WalletHub, New York has the least equitable school districts in the country, however, some districts are considered “fairer” than others. The study claimed that these discrepancies between the rich and the poor have been exacerbated even more during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Additionally, some of the school district’s with the lowest rankings had the lowest expenditures per pupil and the lowest income.
Ranking for some of the largest school district’s in the North Country are listed below:
- 313: South Lewis Central School District
- 425: Ogdensburg City School District
- 437: Potsdam Central School District
- 461: Indian River Central School District
- 506: Lowville Academy and Central School District
- 511: Massena Central School District
- 525: Carthage Central School District
- 604: Watertown City School District
A full ranking of all 677 school district’s included in the study ranked in the table below. All rankings are listed from most to least equitable.
|Rank
|School District
|Score
|Expenditures per pupil
|Income by school district
|1
|Patchogue-Medford Union Free School District
|0.01
|$22,745
|$83,245
|2
|Copiague Union Free School District
|0.55
|$25,095
|$76,514
|3
|Wallkill Central School District
|0.57
|$24,062
|$79,677
|4
|New Lebanon Central School District
|0.64
|$25,218
|$76,208
|5
|Eldred Central School District
|0.77
|$27,835
|$68,328
|6
|Windham-Ashland-Jewett Central School District
|0.83
|$31,610
|$56,875
|7
|Schalmont Central School District
|0.92
|$22,832
|$82,282
|8
|Elizabethtown-Lewis Central School District
|1.17
|$29,901
|$60,556
|9
|Berne-Knox-Westerlo Central School District
|1.2
|$25,313
|$74,511
|10
|Georgetown-South Otselic Central School District
|1.33
|$31,307
|$56,150
|11
|Fayetteville-Manlius Central School District
|1.42
|$18,791
|$96,382
|12
|New Rochelle City School District
|1.54
|$23,768
|$81,311
|13
|Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Central School District
|1.64
|$19,271
|$95,083
|14
|William Floyd Union Free School District
|1.83
|$23,964
|$80,932
|15
|Brentwood Union Free School District
|2.46
|$21,434
|$85,369
|16
|Rondout Valley Central School District
|2.7
|$30,280
|$62,354
|17
|Wheelerville Union Free School District
|2.72
|$30,729
|$56,855
|18
|Freeport Union Free School District
|2.87
|$23,985
|$81,665
|19
|Hyde Park Central School District
|2.88
|$24,263
|$76,431
|20
|Hampton Bays Union Free School District
|2.88
|$23,264
|$79,470
|21
|Sharon Springs Central School District
|3.12
|$31,042
|$55,592
|22
|Tri-Valley Central School District
|3.29
|$29,612
|$64,840
|23
|Lansing Central School District
|3.57
|$22,712
|$80,625
|24
|Lake George Central School District
|3.89
|$28,447
|$68,846
|25
|Valley Central School District (Montgomery)
|4.05
|$23,638
|$83,619
|26
|Nyc Chancellor’S Office
|4.24
|$28,004
|$63,998
|27
|Mount Vernon School District
|4.31
|$29,329
|$59,907
|28
|Chatham Central School District
|4.53
|$25,969
|$69,972
|29
|New Paltz Central School District
|4.77
|$26,503
|$75,437
|30
|Northeast Central School District
|4.81
|$28,298
|$62,663
|31
|Greenville Central School District
|4.88
|$24,417
|$74,436
|32
|Schuylerville Central School District
|4.9
|$20,685
|$85,789
|33
|Highland Central School District
|5.04
|$23,310
|$77,687
|34
|Shenendehowa Central School District
|5.23
|$16,630
|$97,891
|35
|Sullivan West Central School District
|5.64
|$28,863
|$60,313
|36
|Wheatland-Chili Central School District
|5.82
|$27,110
|$65,511
|37
|Orchard Park Central School District
|6.06
|$19,502
|$88,507
|38
|Deruyter Central School District
|6.86
|$26,813
|$65,625
|39
|West Valley Central School District
|6.88
|$32,544
|$58,646
|40
|Fairport Central School District
|6.92
|$19,806
|$86,926
|41
|Galway Central School District
|6.97
|$21,929
|$80,417
|42
|Longwood Central School District
|6.98
|$24,381
|$83,591
|43
|Beacon City School District
|7.04
|$21,937
|$80,341
|44
|East Greenbush Central School District
|7.12
|$19,793
|$86,815
|45
|Glen Cove City School District
|7.16
|$25,374
|$80,702
|46
|Wells Central School District
|7.33
|$34,947
|$51,667
|47
|Berlin Central School District
|7.63
|$26,103
|$67,199
|48
|Town Of Webb Union Free School District
|7.66
|$29,524
|$56,756
|49
|Germantown Central School District
|7.72
|$25,222
|$69,817
|50
|Jamesville-Dewitt Central School District
|7.75
|$18,854
|$89,194
|51
|Roscoe Central School District
|7.89
|$33,765
|$55,700
|52
|Saint Regis Falls Central School District
|8.15
|$28,695
|$58,906
|53
|Honeoye Falls-Lima Central School District
|8.4
|$19,391
|$87,063
|54
|Skaneateles Central School District
|8.41
|$20,822
|$95,525
|55
|Averill Park Central School District
|8.5
|$20,595
|$96,285
|56
|Central Islip Union Free School District
|8.72
|$27,287
|$76,061
|57
|Schodack Central School District
|8.74
|$22,346
|$77,802
|58
|Clarence Central School District
|8.88
|$15,686
|$97,982
|59
|Wappingers Central School District
|8.89
|$20,789
|$95,991
|60
|Duanesburg Central School District
|8.91
|$19,747
|$85,588
|61
|Pine Bush Central School District
|9.14
|$21,526
|$79,995
|62
|Lake Placid Central School District
|9.43
|$27,982
|$60,107
|63
|Hunter-Tannersville Central School District
|9.67
|$31,016
|$50,682
|64
|Stillwater Central School District
|9.78
|$19,058
|$87,025
|65
|Ossining Union Free School District
|9.79
|$23,745
|$87,669
|66
|Marlboro Central School District
|10.07
|$24,265
|$86,298
|67
|Honeoye Central School District
|10.29
|$27,641
|$76,185
|68
|Gananda Central School District
|10.34
|$20,609
|$81,875
|69
|Iroquois Central School District
|10.82
|$20,639
|$81,415
|70
|Hadley-Luzerne Central School District
|10.86
|$28,095
|$58,670
|71
|Wyoming Central School District
|11.26
|$30,851
|$67,143
|72
|Red Hook Central School District
|11.48
|$24,937
|$85,329
|73
|Hartford Central School District
|11.5
|$24,851
|$68,065
|74
|Haverstraw-Stony Point Csd (North Rockland)
|11.58
|$24,828
|$85,736
|75
|Taconic Hills Central School District
|11.85
|$25,376
|$66,200
|76
|Kinderhook Central School District
|12.24
|$21,206
|$78,604
|77
|Lafayette Central School District
|12.51
|$25,727
|$64,625
|78
|Holland Patent Central School District
|12.8
|$21,088
|$78,539
|79
|Webster Central School District
|13.24
|$19,077
|$84,326
|80
|Marcellus Central School District
|13.25
|$20,346
|$80,452
|81
|Ballston Spa Central School District
|13.48
|$21,035
|$78,182
|82
|Colton-Pierrepont Central School District
|13.49
|$27,069
|$59,792
|83
|Franklin Square Union Free School District
|13.49
|$16,977
|$111,113
|84
|Milford Central School District
|13.58
|$26,681
|$60,900
|85
|South Colonie Central School District
|13.64
|$20,097
|$80,913
|86
|Penfield Central School District
|13.65
|$19,267
|$83,432
|87
|Willsboro Central School District
|13.81
|$34,721
|$57,300
|88
|Tully Central School District
|14.1
|$21,726
|$75,603
|89
|Brunswick Central School District (Brittonkill)
|14.1
|$19,614
|$82,034
|90
|East Ramapo Central School District (Spring Valley)
|14.13
|$32,723
|$63,632
|91
|Roxbury Central School District
|14.18
|$35,831
|$54,200
|92
|Williamsville Central School District
|14.38
|$17,259
|$88,999
|93
|Laurens Central School District
|14.45
|$26,197
|$61,711
|94
|Hoosic Valley Central School District
|14.65
|$19,871
|$80,833
|95
|Chazy Union Free School District
|15.15
|$21,284
|$76,149
|96
|Remsen Central School District
|15.26
|$26,934
|$58,854
|97
|Voorheesville Central School District
|15.26
|$19,242
|$105,563
|98
|Roosevelt Union Free School District
|15.39
|$24,206
|$90,538
|99
|Brighton Central School District
|15.42
|$19,653
|$80,906
|100
|Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk Central School District
|15.81
|$21,578
|$74,744
|101
|Saratoga Springs City Sd
|15.96
|$17,932
|$85,741
|102
|Monticello Central School District
|15.99
|$27,773
|$55,737
|103
|Afton Central School District
|16.01
|$25,991
|$61,151
|104
|Weedsport Central School District
|16.03
|$20,432
|$78,068
|105
|Gilboa-Conesville Central School District
|16.28
|$28,638
|$52,879
|106
|Fort Ann Central School District
|16.35
|$22,579
|$71,289
|107
|Wyandanch Union Free School District
|16.65
|$25,703
|$61,538
|108
|Marion Central School District
|16.71
|$24,039
|$66,563
|109
|Keene Central School District
|16.73
|$34,750
|$59,440
|110
|Guilderland Central School District
|16.88
|$18,910
|$82,063
|111
|Port Chester-Rye Union Free School District
|16.88
|$20,059
|$78,559
|112
|Westmoreland Central School District
|16.89
|$21,324
|$74,701
|113
|Hammondsport Central School District
|17.19
|$26,834
|$57,681
|114
|Hancock Central School District
|17.46
|$30,994
|$44,803
|115
|Ellenville Central School District
|17.47
|$29,240
|$50,143
|116
|Riverhead Central School District
|17.5
|$22,092
|$71,894
|117
|Starpoint Central School District
|17.59
|$16,385
|$89,208
|118
|Westport Central School District
|17.9
|$28,636
|$51,654
|119
|Niskayuna Central School District
|18.24
|$17,004
|$114,655
|120
|Goshen Central School District
|18.72
|$23,137
|$96,336
|121
|Gorham-Middlesex Central School District (Marcus Whitman)
|18.72
|$24,192
|$64,562
|122
|Minisink Valley Central School District
|18.77
|$23,784
|$94,404
|123
|Grand Island Central School District
|18.88
|$18,845
|$80,733
|124
|Pembroke Central School District
|19.07
|$22,477
|$69,524
|125
|Bay Shore Union Free School District
|19.09
|$25,773
|$88,586
|126
|Bethlehem Central School District
|19.17
|$19,018
|$109,223
|127
|Clifton-Fine Central School District
|19.2
|$29,525
|$47,949
|128
|Arlington Central School District
|19.28
|$23,327
|$96,184
|129
|Livonia Central School District
|19.34
|$21,041
|$73,692
|130
|Sandy Creek Central School District
|19.52
|$24,756
|$62,235
|131
|Morris Central School District
|19.6
|$27,064
|$55,142
|132
|Dryden Central School District
|19.93
|$23,573
|$65,527
|133
|Westhill Central School District
|19.97
|$18,420
|$81,196
|134
|Schoharie Central School District
|20.11
|$23,408
|$65,893
|135
|Ausable Valley Central School District
|20.52
|$25,506
|$59,192
|136
|Saranac Lake Central School District
|20.7
|$26,665
|$55,517
|137
|South Seneca Central School District
|20.98
|$27,822
|$51,782
|138
|Pavilion Central School District
|21.02
|$23,185
|$65,875
|139
|Northville Central School District
|21.11
|$28,013
|$51,103
|140
|Jefferson Central School District
|21.11
|$27,775
|$51,827
|141
|Washingtonville Central School District
|21.22
|$22,393
|$100,507
|142
|Uniondale Union Free School District
|21.29
|$26,263
|$88,771
|143
|Downsville Central School District
|21.29
|$38,195
|$52,422
|144
|Kingston City School District
|21.38
|$25,080
|$59,829
|145
|Hempstead Union Free School District
|21.42
|$26,315
|$56,038
|146
|Livingston Manor Central School District
|21.56
|$36,434
|$57,993
|147
|Ripley Central School District
|21.63
|$40,798
|$44,750
|148
|Westbury Union Free School District
|21.66
|$25,338
|$91,875
|149
|Newburgh City School District
|21.76
|$24,114
|$62,484
|150
|Gates-Chili Central School District
|21.82
|$22,970
|$65,921
|151
|Greenport Union Free School District
|21.84
|$25,388
|$58,538
|152
|Deer Park Union Free School District
|21.88
|$25,089
|$92,798
|153
|Susquehanna Valley Central School District
|22.17
|$23,688
|$63,472
|154
|Hamburg Central School District
|22.2
|$18,445
|$79,416
|155
|Union Free School District Of The Tarrytowns
|22.37
|$25,661
|$91,426
|156
|Amityville Union Free School District
|22.54
|$28,750
|$82,151
|157
|Fabius-Pompey Central School District
|22.71
|$26,051
|$90,500
|158
|Mexico Central School District
|22.76
|$24,491
|$60,574
|159
|East Rockaway Union Free School District
|23.19
|$30,208
|$78,205
|160
|Amherst Central School District
|23.21
|$17,674
|$80,996
|161
|Southern Cayuga Central School District
|23.56
|$21,753
|$68,305
|162
|Florida Union Free School District
|23.67
|$25,695
|$92,316
|163
|Elba Central School District
|23.7
|$22,752
|$65,156
|164
|South Country Central School District
|24.18
|$27,819
|$86,238
|165
|Rhinebeck Central School District
|24.35
|$29,629
|$80,851
|166
|Lewiston-Porter Central School District
|24.39
|$20,683
|$70,929
|167
|Spencerport Central School District
|24.48
|$20,064
|$72,749
|168
|New Hartford Central School District
|24.66
|$18,609
|$77,043
|169
|Victor Central School District
|24.74
|$15,747
|$85,699
|170
|Hamilton Central School District
|24.77
|$22,000
|$66,627
|171
|Brookhaven-Comsewogue Union Free School District
|24.89
|$23,050
|$101,306
|172
|Vestal Central School District
|25.04
|$20,329
|$71,509
|173
|Eastport-South Manor Csd
|25.12
|$22,791
|$102,272
|174
|Cornwall Central School District
|25.21
|$20,189
|$110,263
|175
|Chester Union Free School District
|25.23
|$23,238
|$100,994
|176
|Romulus Central School District
|25.47
|$22,628
|$64,178
|177
|Middle Country Central School District
|25.63
|$24,370
|$97,852
|178
|North Warren Central School District
|25.64
|$22,317
|$65,000
|179
|Trumansburg Central School District
|25.81
|$22,274
|$65,000
|180
|Johnsburg Central School District
|25.83
|$27,383
|$49,417
|181
|Schroon Lake Central School District
|25.86
|$29,332
|$43,458
|182
|Wayne Central School District
|25.9
|$19,795
|$72,484
|183
|Newark Valley Central School District
|25.91
|$20,605
|$70,011
|184
|Margaretville Central School District
|25.93
|$28,183
|$46,908
|185
|Pine Plains Central School District
|26
|$31,163
|$77,434
|186
|East Aurora Union Free School District
|26.09
|$17,438
|$79,520
|187
|Port Jervis City School District
|26.22
|$26,584
|$51,560
|188
|Elmont Union Free School District
|26.32
|$21,914
|$105,853
|189
|Floral Park-Bellerose Union Free School District
|26.67
|$17,934
|$118,250
|190
|Beekmantown Central School District
|26.86
|$23,304
|$61,058
|191
|Chittenango Central School District
|26.87
|$18,776
|$74,846
|192
|Lyons Central School District
|26.95
|$25,168
|$55,313
|193
|Onondaga Central School District
|27.12
|$21,552
|$66,202
|194
|Alden Central School District
|27.17
|$18,400
|$75,767
|195
|Greenwich Central School District
|27.28
|$20,000
|$70,806
|196
|Fallsburg Central School District
|27.33
|$29,770
|$41,002
|197
|Warrensburg Central School District
|27.37
|$25,231
|$54,800
|198
|Evans-Brant Central School District (Lake Shore)
|27.38
|$23,493
|$60,088
|199
|Menands Union Free School District
|27.5
|$21,127
|$67,206
|200
|North Babylon Union Free School District
|27.5
|$23,932
|$100,610
|201
|Byron-Bergen Central School District
|27.5
|$21,907
|$64,828
|202
|Alexander Central School District
|27.53
|$19,535
|$72,033
|203
|Greene Central School District
|27.53
|$23,276
|$60,632
|204
|Cambridge Central School District
|27.61
|$22,572
|$62,716
|205
|East Moriches Union Free School District
|27.68
|$22,836
|$104,087
|206
|Attica Central School District
|27.96
|$21,161
|$66,753
|207
|Corning City School District
|28.03
|$22,069
|$63,935
|208
|Eden Central School District
|28.04
|$18,569
|$74,587
|209
|Harrisville Central School District
|28.39
|$26,347
|$50,625
|210
|Marathon Central School District
|28.44
|$22,656
|$61,829
|211
|East Rochester Union Free School District
|28.54
|$25,057
|$54,443
|212
|Scotia-Glenville Central School District
|28.6
|$19,579
|$71,080
|213
|Dover Union Free School District
|28.71
|$22,289
|$62,742
|214
|Homer Central School District
|28.71
|$19,233
|$72,049
|215
|Naples Central School District
|28.73
|$23,971
|$57,604
|216
|Morristown Central School District
|28.76
|$26,292
|$50,511
|217
|North Collins Central School District
|28.79
|$21,821
|$64,110
|218
|Yonkers City School District
|28.9
|$21,879
|$63,849
|219
|Peru Central School District
|28.9
|$22,524
|$61,880
|220
|Franklin Central School District
|28.97
|$24,270
|$56,512
|221
|Baldwinsville Central School District
|29.05
|$17,885
|$75,897
|222
|Parishville-Hopkinton Central School District
|29.11
|$24,791
|$54,815
|223
|Peekskill City School District
|29.13
|$24,002
|$57,206
|224
|Thousand Islands Central School District
|29.15
|$21,120
|$65,968
|225
|Schenevus Central School District
|29.24
|$23,078
|$59,932
|226
|Valley Stream 24 Union Free School District
|29.31
|$25,419
|$97,459
|227
|Clyde-Savannah Central School District
|29.57
|$25,084
|$53,571
|228
|Valley Stream 30 Union Free School District
|29.58
|$21,992
|$108,105
|229
|East Syracuse Minoa Central School District
|29.61
|$22,065
|$62,739
|230
|North Syracuse Central School District
|29.7
|$18,861
|$72,434
|231
|Saugerties Central School District
|29.7
|$23,453
|$58,442
|232
|Genesee Valley Central School District
|29.74
|$26,411
|$49,397
|233
|Crown Point Central School District
|29.76
|$22,759
|$60,511
|234
|Hudson City School District
|29.8
|$25,431
|$52,340
|235
|West Genesee Central School District
|29.94
|$18,261
|$74,078
|236
|Saranac Central School District
|29.96
|$21,811
|$63,249
|237
|Lisbon Central School District
|30.05
|$21,289
|$64,765
|238
|Sachem Central School District
|30.06
|$22,848
|$105,864
|239
|Wilson Central School District
|30.11
|$21,015
|$65,556
|240
|Edwards-Knox Central School District
|30.13
|$24,375
|$55,304
|241
|Canaseraga Central School District
|30.22
|$24,479
|$54,922
|242
|Cazenovia Central School District
|30.36
|$18,004
|$74,535
|243
|Middleburgh Central School District
|30.4
|$25,310
|$52,250
|244
|Hilton Central School District
|30.52
|$16,589
|$78,726
|245
|Bradford Central School District
|30.61
|$26,132
|$49,583
|246
|Ticonderoga Central School District
|30.83
|$26,152
|$49,356
|247
|Andover Central School District
|30.95
|$25,363
|$51,667
|248
|Cherry Valley-Springfield Central School District
|30.98
|$23,578
|$57,083
|249
|Sauquoit Valley Central School District
|31.21
|$19,333
|$69,844
|250
|Rush-Henrietta Central School District
|31.24
|$21,138
|$64,316
|251
|Union Springs Central School District
|31.33
|$20,125
|$67,335
|252
|Deposit Central School District
|31.45
|$28,835
|$40,714
|253
|Northern Adirondack Central School District
|31.47
|$24,427
|$54,127
|254
|Springs Union Free School District
|31.51
|$28,586
|$89,491
|255
|Argyle Central School District
|31.57
|$23,602
|$56,563
|256
|Brookfield Central School District
|31.85
|$22,848
|$58,646
|257
|Warwick Valley Central School District
|32.14
|$23,344
|$105,942
|258
|Phelps-Clifton Springs Central School District
|32.19
|$21,598
|$62,196
|259
|Phoenix Central School District
|32.42
|$22,210
|$60,154
|260
|Tupper Lake Central School District
|32.49
|$23,350
|$56,627
|261
|Harpursville Central School District
|32.57
|$23,330
|$56,629
|262
|Hammond Central School District
|32.59
|$26,246
|$47,727
|263
|Sewanhaka Central High School District
|32.64
|$21,681
|$111,390
|264
|South Kortright Central School District
|32.71
|$23,730
|$55,300
|265
|Chateaugay Central School District
|32.81
|$23,370
|$56,324
|266
|Lindenhurst Union Free School District
|32.85
|$26,216
|$97,731
|267
|Holland Central School District
|32.91
|$19,864
|$66,926
|268
|Churchville-Chili Central School District
|32.92
|$18,063
|$72,409
|269
|White Plains City School District
|33.04
|$28,662
|$90,427
|270
|Poland Central School District
|33.09
|$21,663
|$61,310
|271
|Liverpool Central School District
|33.15
|$19,966
|$66,433
|272
|Candor Central School District
|33.18
|$22,212
|$59,570
|273
|Whitney Point Central School District
|33.2
|$21,970
|$60,292
|274
|Avoca Central School District
|33.34
|$24,755
|$51,699
|275
|Morrisville-Eaton Central School District
|33.37
|$23,211
|$56,380
|276
|Panama Central School District
|33.6
|$23,134
|$56,440
|277
|Addison Central School District
|33.61
|$23,933
|$54,000
|278
|Wynantskill Union Free School District
|33.63
|$18,548
|$70,388
|279
|Franklinville Central School District
|33.9
|$26,535
|$45,848
|280
|Canton Central School District
|34.18
|$20,642
|$63,589
|281
|Highland Falls Central School District
|34.19
|$26,457
|$98,022
|282
|Cato-Meridian Central School District
|34.31
|$21,280
|$61,548
|283
|Horseheads Central School District
|34.31
|$18,457
|$70,146
|284
|Dalton-Nunda Central School District (Keshequa)
|34.4
|$22,545
|$57,623
|285
|West Irondequoit Central School District
|34.59
|$18,635
|$69,387
|286
|Stamford Central School District
|34.65
|$26,971
|$43,947
|287
|Port Byron Central School District
|34.68
|$22,384
|$57,900
|288
|Nyack Union Free School District
|34.76
|$25,374
|$101,756
|289
|Coxsackie-Athens Central School District
|34.81
|$21,153
|$61,553
|290
|Kenmore-Tonawanda Union Free School District
|34.92
|$21,344
|$60,886
|291
|Spackenkill Union Free School District
|35.09
|$27,687
|$94,961
|292
|Otego-Unadilla Central School District
|35.18
|$23,327
|$54,648
|293
|Chenango Forks Central School District
|35.33
|$19,989
|$64,697
|294
|Cassadaga Valley Central School District
|35.41
|$23,948
|$52,580
|295
|Edmeston Central School District
|35.67
|$22,753
|$56,019
|296
|Liberty Central School District
|35.67
|$25,614
|$47,302
|297
|Owego-Apalachin Central School District
|35.76
|$20,549
|$62,668
|298
|North Rose-Wolcott Central School District
|35.8
|$23,039
|$55,047
|299
|York Central School District
|35.83
|$20,523
|$62,692
|300
|Canandaigua City School District
|35.83
|$19,180
|$66,781
|301
|Whitesboro Central School District
|35.87
|$17,551
|$71,717
|302
|Van Hornesville-Owen D Young Central School District
|36
|$23,278
|$54,167
|303
|Forestville Central School District
|36.25
|$22,352
|$56,803
|304
|Dundee Central School District
|36.3
|$22,653
|$55,843
|305
|Middletown City School District
|36.33
|$21,584
|$59,082
|306
|Unadilla Valley Central School District
|36.36
|$22,859
|$55,169
|307
|Altmar-Parish-Williamstown Central School District
|36.39
|$23,353
|$53,646
|308
|West Canada Valley Central School District
|36.47
|$21,323
|$59,767
|309
|Ithaca City School District
|36.47
|$22,681
|$55,629
|310
|Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District
|36.49
|$22,002
|$57,684
|311
|Gowanda Central School District
|36.5
|$25,351
|$47,476
|312
|Piseco Common School District
|36.8
|$16,958
|$72,813
|313
|South Lewis Central School District
|36.86
|$23,498
|$52,841
|314
|Cooperstown Central School District
|36.88
|$20,695
|$61,371
|315
|Kendall Central School District
|37.36
|$20,055
|$62,951
|316
|Queensbury Union Free School District
|37.44
|$16,420
|$73,967
|317
|Newfane Central School District
|37.44
|$21,216
|$59,356
|318
|Friendship Central School District
|37.86
|$26,672
|$42,413
|319
|Niagara-Wheatfield Central School District
|38.01
|$18,366
|$67,604
|320
|Salmon River Central School District
|38.01
|$26,536
|$42,712
|321
|Springville-Griffith Institute Central School District
|38.12
|$20,443
|$61,188
|322
|Red Creek Central School District
|38.2
|$22,101
|$56,078
|323
|Waterford-Halfmoon Union Free School District
|38.27
|$22,200
|$55,721
|324
|Sodus Central School District
|38.29
|$24,774
|$47,865
|325
|Whitesville Central School District
|38.34
|$26,113
|$43,750
|326
|Brocton Central School District
|38.37
|$26,470
|$42,639
|327
|Scio Central School District
|38.39
|$24,699
|$48,021
|328
|Hicksville Union Free School District
|38.63
|$23,669
|$109,897
|329
|Penn Yan Central School District
|38.67
|$22,156
|$55,550
|330
|Oakfield-Alabama Central School District
|38.69
|$20,641
|$60,149
|331
|Fonda-Fultonville Central School District
|38.75
|$19,794
|$62,685
|332
|Brockport Central School District
|38.9
|$21,359
|$57,807
|333
|Sackets Harbor Central School District
|38.9
|$18,064
|$67,841
|334
|Moravia Central School District
|38.94
|$19,551
|$63,279
|335
|East Irondequoit Central School District
|39.02
|$21,986
|$55,805
|336
|Salem Central School District
|39.12
|$21,604
|$56,892
|337
|Delaware Academy Central School District At Delhi
|39.26
|$21,744
|$56,359
|338
|Chautauqua Lake Central School District
|39.27
|$22,859
|$52,952
|339
|Stockbridge Valley Central School District
|39.31
|$22,536
|$53,906
|340
|Sweet Home Central School District
|39.57
|$21,647
|$56,414
|341
|West Babylon Union Free School District
|39.58
|$27,808
|$98,015
|342
|Central Square Central School District
|39.63
|$19,554
|$62,745
|343
|Jordan-Elbridge Central School District
|39.69
|$20,919
|$58,544
|344
|Alexandria Central School District
|39.77
|$22,690
|$53,087
|345
|Windsor Central School District
|39.77
|$22,128
|$54,796
|346
|Belfast Central School District
|39.78
|$24,780
|$46,714
|347
|Center Moriches Union Free School District
|39.8
|$26,218
|$103,024
|348
|Rocky Point Union Free School District
|39.93
|$26,578
|$102,031
|349
|Oriskany Central School District
|39.97
|$19,785
|$61,783
|350
|Akron Central School District
|40.02
|$19,023
|$64,063
|351
|Spencer-Van Etten Central School District
|40.04
|$21,648
|$56,056
|352
|Adirondack Central School District
|40.07
|$21,153
|$57,537
|353
|Manchester-Shortsville Central School District (Red Jacket)
|40.08
|$19,735
|$61,854
|354
|South Glens Falls Central School District
|40.09
|$17,242
|$69,436
|355
|Green Island Union Free School District
|40.23
|$21,911
|$55,104
|356
|Chenango Valley Central School District
|40.38
|$19,719
|$61,670
|357
|Cincinnatus Central School District
|40.52
|$24,796
|$46,100
|358
|Williamson Central School District
|40.66
|$19,338
|$62,622
|359
|Canajoharie Central School District
|40.75
|$22,121
|$54,074
|360
|Madison Central School District
|40.83
|$19,556
|$61,822
|361
|Frankfort-Schuyler Central School District
|40.93
|$18,428
|$65,186
|362
|Groton Central School District
|40.95
|$20,545
|$58,722
|363
|Jasper-Troupsburg Central School District
|41.11
|$25,693
|$42,917
|364
|Whitehall Central School District
|41.33
|$20,923
|$57,279
|365
|Gilbertsville-Mount Upton Central School District
|41.52
|$23,767
|$48,470
|366
|Pine Valley Central School District (South Dayton)
|41.66
|$23,773
|$48,348
|367
|Cuba-Rushford Central School District
|41.68
|$22,788
|$51,327
|368
|Clymer Central School District
|41.73
|$20,810
|$57,321
|369
|Le Roy Central School District
|41.87
|$17,924
|$66,000
|370
|Onteora Central School District
|41.95
|$40,206
|$62,056
|371
|Geneva City School District
|42.08
|$23,185
|$49,816
|372
|Wayland-Cohocton Central School District
|42.1
|$21,811
|$53,984
|373
|Camden Central School District
|42.24
|$20,911
|$56,620
|374
|Westfield Central School District
|42.26
|$22,584
|$51,507
|375
|Canisteo-Greenwood Csd
|42.3
|$21,680
|$54,234
|376
|Waterloo Central School District
|42.48
|$21,355
|$55,084
|377
|Barker Central School District
|42.5
|$20,314
|$58,242
|378
|Lancaster Central School District
|42.5
|$16,011
|$71,348
|379
|Greece Central School District
|42.61
|$19,520
|$60,578
|380
|Caledonia-Mumford Central School District
|42.62
|$20,657
|$57,103
|381
|Depew Union Free School District
|42.82
|$19,289
|$61,119
|382
|Campbell-Savona Central School District
|42.88
|$21,117
|$55,505
|383
|Richfield Springs Central School District
|43.08
|$21,766
|$53,378
|384
|Pawling Central School District
|43.15
|$29,637
|$95,167
|385
|Mechanicville City School District
|43.16
|$16,911
|$68,107
|386
|Sherrill City School District
|43.3
|$17,756
|$65,421
|387
|Plattsburgh City School District
|43.47
|$23,083
|$49,065
|388
|Cheektowaga-Sloan Union Free School District
|43.65
|$21,590
|$53,474
|389
|Sherburne-Earlville Central School District
|43.76
|$22,394
|$50,944
|390
|Suffern Central School District
|44.01
|$29,794
|$95,346
|391
|Brewster Central School District
|44.15
|$28,991
|$97,900
|392
|Oxford Academy And Central School District
|44.17
|$22,671
|$49,785
|393
|Canastota Central School District
|44.27
|$20,341
|$56,806
|394
|Clinton Central School District
|44.3
|$17,826
|$64,445
|395
|Newfield Central School District
|44.32
|$21,363
|$53,656
|396
|Cairo-Durham Central School District
|44.43
|$22,388
|$50,449
|397
|Palmyra-Macedon Central School District
|44.47
|$19,371
|$59,610
|398
|Silver Creek Central School District
|44.49
|$20,685
|$55,596
|399
|East Bloomfield Central School District
|44.8
|$19,634
|$58,558
|400
|Millbrook Central School District
|44.81
|$28,407
|$100,179
|401
|Union-Endicott Central School District
|44.84
|$20,417
|$56,143
|402
|Hannibal Central School District
|45.09
|$19,744
|$58,003
|403
|Worcester Central School District
|45.24
|$22,775
|$48,657
|404
|Bainbridge-Guilford Central School District
|45.24
|$21,197
|$53,460
|405
|Valley Stream Central High School District
|45.31
|$23,655
|$115,039
|406
|Sherman Central School District
|45.34
|$23,577
|$46,133
|407
|Maine-Endwell Central School District
|45.41
|$18,324
|$62,086
|408
|Putnam Valley Central School District
|45.47
|$28,708
|$99,769
|409
|Holley Central School District
|45.59
|$21,730
|$51,573
|410
|Oneida City School District
|45.62
|$20,789
|$54,413
|411
|Prattsburgh Central School District
|45.68
|$22,652
|$48,693
|412
|Ellicottville Central School District
|45.7
|$17,861
|$63,272
|413
|Rotterdam-Mohonasen Central School District
|45.84
|$16,775
|$66,473
|414
|Charlotte Valley Central School District
|46.09
|$22,987
|$47,361
|415
|North Tonawanda City School District
|46.09
|$19,424
|$58,211
|416
|New Hyde Park-Garden City Park Union Free School District
|46.17
|$20,328
|$125,828
|417
|Madrid-Waddington Central School District
|46.31
|$20,140
|$55,862
|418
|Cohoes City School District
|46.39
|$20,386
|$55,054
|419
|Edinburg Common School District
|46.49
|$40,057
|$65,972
|420
|Solvay Union Free School District
|46.72
|$20,561
|$54,272
|421
|Hoosick Falls Central School District
|46.76
|$19,653
|$57,004
|422
|Northeastern Clinton Central School District
|46.79
|$20,627
|$54,015
|423
|Southold Union Free School District
|46.92
|$36,297
|$77,750
|424
|Fort Plain Central School District
|46.99
|$22,239
|$48,951
|425
|Ogdensburg City School District
|47.13
|$24,021
|$43,419
|426
|Oswego City School District
|47.16
|$20,775
|$53,285
|427
|Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville Csd
|47.21
|$23,549
|$44,796
|428
|Copenhagen Central School District
|47.3
|$19,059
|$58,405
|429
|Haldane Central School District
|47.44
|$26,716
|$107,336
|430
|Medina Central School District
|47.6
|$21,420
|$50,983
|431
|Fulton City School District
|47.61
|$20,999
|$52,257
|432
|Bemus Point Central School District
|47.62
|$18,715
|$59,207
|433
|Lyncourt Union Free School District
|47.67
|$22,295
|$48,266
|434
|Seneca Falls Central School District
|47.72
|$20,648
|$53,241
|435
|Indian Lake Central School District
|47.75
|$42,844
|$58,438
|436
|Rochester City School District
|48.04
|$26,363
|$35,590
|437
|Potsdam Central School District
|48.16
|$20,725
|$52,671
|438
|Mcgraw Central School District
|48.19
|$19,543
|$56,250
|439
|Lyndonville Central School District
|48.21
|$20,234
|$54,128
|440
|Southwestern Central School District At Jamestown
|48.29
|$18,177
|$60,333
|441
|Tioga Central School District
|48.35
|$16,780
|$64,549
|442
|Dansville Central School District
|48.47
|$19,609
|$55,833
|443
|Royalton-Hartland Central School District
|48.5
|$16,872
|$64,151
|444
|Warsaw Central School District
|48.59
|$20,492
|$53,053
|445
|Belleville-Henderson Central School District
|48.68
|$17,692
|$61,512
|446
|Watkins Glen Central School District
|48.75
|$20,747
|$52,159
|447
|Moriah Central School District
|48.84
|$21,474
|$49,869
|448
|Fort Edward Union Free School District
|49.05
|$22,211
|$47,464
|449
|Oysterponds Union Free School District
|49.28
|$37,320
|$76,438
|450
|Pittsford Central School District
|49.39
|$20,779
|$126,912
|451
|Frontier Central School District
|49.42
|$16,063
|$65,911
|452
|Batavia City School District
|49.43
|$20,565
|$52,192
|453
|Lyme Central School District
|49.45
|$19,446
|$55,585
|454
|Huntington Union Free School District
|49.52
|$27,546
|$106,397
|455
|Carmel Central School District
|49.62
|$28,918
|$102,293
|456
|Mount Morris Central School District
|49.67
|$21,758
|$48,371
|457
|Odessa-Montour Central School District
|49.86
|$19,667
|$54,596
|458
|Little Falls City School District
|49.89
|$20,228
|$52,868
|459
|Catskill Central School District
|49.93
|$23,920
|$41,590
|460
|Glens Falls Common School District
|49.98
|$20,695
|$51,375
|461
|Indian River Central School District
|50.05
|$20,329
|$52,439
|462
|West Seneca Central School District
|50.09
|$16,851
|$62,999
|463
|Albany City School District
|50.25
|$22,450
|$45,825
|464
|Monroe-Woodbury Central School District
|50.3
|$24,581
|$116,024
|465
|Corinth Central School District
|50.5
|$16,960
|$62,356
|466
|Malone Central School District
|50.56
|$20,777
|$50,683
|467
|Cleveland Hill Union Free School District
|50.71
|$19,797
|$53,555
|468
|Mount Markham Central School District
|50.76
|$19,474
|$54,497
|469
|Heuvelton Central School District
|50.78
|$21,239
|$49,107
|470
|Kings Park Central School District
|50.9
|$27,229
|$108,411
|471
|Lakeland Central School District
|50.92
|$26,007
|$112,152
|472
|Troy City School District
|50.94
|$21,130
|$49,316
|473
|Poughkeepsie City School District
|51.02
|$22,924
|$43,794
|474
|Westhampton Beach Union Free School District
|51.12
|$27,660
|$107,266
|475
|Waterville Central School District
|51.34
|$19,455
|$54,117
|476
|Andes Central School District
|51.34
|$46,924
|$48,750
|477
|Islip Union Free School District
|51.84
|$27,260
|$109,037
|478
|Sidney Central School District
|51.93
|$21,313
|$48,006
|479
|Letchworth Central School District
|51.97
|$19,292
|$54,132
|480
|Brushton-Moira Central School District
|52.4
|$21,119
|$48,239
|481
|Cheektowaga Central School District
|52.47
|$19,703
|$52,500
|482
|East Meadow Union Free School District
|52.51
|$26,132
|$112,984
|483
|South Jefferson Central School District
|52.8
|$15,619
|$64,690
|484
|Pulaski Central School District
|52.95
|$21,109
|$47,849
|485
|Arkport Central School District
|53.09
|$19,868
|$51,523
|486
|Walton Central School District
|53.22
|$21,391
|$46,784
|487
|Bolton Central School District
|53.38
|$43,905
|$59,500
|488
|Bolivar-Richburg Central School District
|53.51
|$22,716
|$42,527
|489
|New York Mills Union Free School District
|53.57
|$21,240
|$46,976
|490
|Rensselaer City School District
|53.73
|$18,268
|$55,912
|491
|Norwood-Norfolk Central School District
|53.78
|$21,905
|$44,789
|492
|Hermon-Dekalb Central School District
|53.8
|$22,267
|$43,676
|493
|Yorkshire-Pioneer Central School District
|53.95
|$18,769
|$54,213
|494
|Broadalbin-Perth Central School District
|54.37
|$17,410
|$58,032
|495
|Oneonta City School District
|54.38
|$20,117
|$49,777
|496
|Alfred-Almond Central School District
|54.5
|$19,465
|$51,678
|497
|Mattituck-Cutchogue Union Free School District
|54.59
|$31,833
|$97,202
|498
|Hinsdale Central School District
|54.74
|$21,029
|$46,731
|499
|Wellsville Central School District
|54.77
|$20,846
|$47,262
|500
|Valley Stream 13 Union Free School District
|54.94
|$23,251
|$123,616
|501
|Fredonia Central School District
|55.02
|$19,165
|$52,192
|502
|Cortland City School District
|55.08
|$20,727
|$47,387
|503
|Geneseo Central School District
|55.12
|$20,831
|$47,043
|504
|General Brown Central School District
|55.22
|$14,471
|$66,342
|505
|Mayfield Central School District
|55.25
|$18,280
|$54,716
|506
|Lowville Academy & Central School District
|55.44
|$18,069
|$55,210
|507
|Rye Neck Union Free School District
|55.57
|$23,623
|$122,963
|508
|Glens Falls City School District
|55.9
|$18,616
|$53,196
|509
|Lockport City School District
|56
|$19,926
|$49,124
|510
|Eastchester Union Free School District
|56.16
|$25,145
|$118,770
|511
|Massena Central School District
|56.4
|$19,307
|$50,704
|512
|Central Valley Csd At Ilion-Mohawk
|56.45
|$18,237
|$53,931
|513
|Salamanca City School District
|56.46
|$24,510
|$34,815
|514
|Avon Central School District
|56.53
|$17,050
|$57,486
|515
|East Quogue Union Free School District
|56.77
|$33,563
|$93,594
|516
|Johnstown City School District
|57.02
|$18,323
|$53,233
|517
|Newark Central School District
|57.24
|$19,401
|$49,779
|518
|South Huntington Union Free School District
|57.33
|$27,832
|$111,480
|519
|Lansingburgh Central School District
|57.47
|$18,992
|$50,850
|520
|Norwich City School District
|57.57
|$20,448
|$46,339
|521
|Pearl River Union Free School District
|57.98
|$27,022
|$114,440
|522
|Randolph Central School District
|58.16
|$20,476
|$45,806
|523
|Miller Place Union Free School District
|58.47
|$25,400
|$119,760
|524
|Rome City School District
|58.64
|$18,757
|$50,676
|525
|Carthage Central School District
|58.76
|$18,058
|$52,709
|526
|Johnson City Central School District
|58.89
|$20,434
|$45,376
|527
|Connetquot Central School District
|58.97
|$30,540
|$104,478
|528
|Mahopac Central School District
|59.14
|$28,238
|$111,625
|529
|Perry Central School District
|59.14
|$18,173
|$52,069
|530
|Granville Central School District
|59.28
|$20,554
|$44,712
|531
|Minerva Central School District
|59.48
|$44,158
|$63,380
|532
|Farmingdale Union Free School District
|59.56
|$28,978
|$109,686
|533
|Frewsburg Central School District
|59.7
|$18,119
|$51,808
|534
|Baldwin Union Free School District
|59.82
|$26,640
|$117,010
|535
|Cheektowaga-Maryvale Union Free School District
|60.03
|$17,608
|$53,112
|536
|Herkimer Central School District
|60.18
|$18,360
|$50,711
|537
|Lynbrook Union Free School District
|60.29
|$27,608
|$114,423
|538
|Hudson Falls Central School District
|60.54
|$17,202
|$53,959
|539
|Mineola Union Free School District
|60.76
|$30,379
|$106,338
|540
|Hornell City School District
|61.11
|$19,848
|$45,464
|541
|Elmira City School District
|61.12
|$19,105
|$47,725
|542
|Hendrick Hudson Central School District
|61.51
|$30,820
|$105,564
|543
|Tonawanda City School District
|61.73
|$17,183
|$53,115
|544
|Oceanside Union Free School District
|61.99
|$25,234
|$122,949
|545
|Allegany-Limestone Central School District
|62.42
|$16,817
|$53,703
|546
|Beaver River Central School District
|62.5
|$16,537
|$54,490
|547
|La Fargeville Central School District
|62.56
|$17,199
|$52,431
|548
|Schenectady City School District
|62.67
|$19,467
|$45,438
|549
|Tuckahoe Union Free School District
|62.81
|$26,489
|$119,750
|550
|Dolgeville Central School District
|63.57
|$19,041
|$46,051
|551
|Rockville Centre Union Free School District
|64.29
|$30,454
|$108,797
|552
|Gloversville City School District
|64.29
|$19,959
|$42,702
|553
|Auburn City School District
|64.34
|$17,631
|$49,755
|554
|Gouverneur Central School District
|64.39
|$21,001
|$39,454
|555
|Long Beach City School District
|64.53
|$33,334
|$100,213
|556
|Buffalo City School District
|64.86
|$21,573
|$37,354
|557
|Brasher Falls Central School District
|65.04
|$19,262
|$44,254
|558
|Binghamton City School District
|65.51
|$22,351
|$34,487
|559
|Bath Central School District
|65.66
|$20,670
|$39,490
|560
|Elwood Union Free School District
|66.17
|$28,207
|$117,083
|561
|Fillmore Central School District
|66.2
|$19,057
|$43,994
|562
|Syracuse City School District
|66.21
|$20,931
|$38,276
|563
|Elmsford Union Free School District
|66.53
|$30,901
|$109,148
|564
|Portville Central School District
|66.56
|$15,986
|$53,077
|565
|Olean City School District
|66.84
|$18,956
|$43,811
|566
|Bayport-Blue Point Union Free School District
|66.93
|$31,061
|$108,963
|567
|Greenwood Lake Union Free School District
|67.03
|$40,310
|$80,864
|568
|Waverly Central School District
|67.57
|$18,207
|$45,541
|569
|Nanuet Union Free School District
|67.93
|$28,182
|$118,500
|570
|Mamaroneck Union Free School District
|68.02
|$23,541
|$132,708
|571
|East Islip Union Free School District
|68.36
|$28,048
|$119,238
|572
|Falconer Central School District
|68.62
|$16,441
|$50,115
|573
|Babylon Union Free School District
|69.2
|$29,742
|$114,716
|574
|Elmira Heights Central School District
|69.34
|$17,124
|$47,490
|575
|Lackawanna City School District
|69.38
|$20,134
|$38,289
|576
|Amsterdam City School District
|69.4
|$17,319
|$46,850
|577
|Watervliet City School District
|69.48
|$18,538
|$43,072
|578
|Harborfields Central School District
|70.99
|$25,385
|$129,349
|579
|West Islip Union Free School District
|71.15
|$26,551
|$125,926
|580
|Lawrence Union Free School District
|71.47
|$36,138
|$96,963
|581
|Sag Harbor Union Free School District
|71.48
|$39,329
|$87,244
|582
|Dunkirk City School District
|71.98
|$20,153
|$36,250
|583
|Sayville Union Free School District
|72.46
|$29,508
|$117,917
|584
|Albion Central School District
|72.81
|$16,057
|$48,089
|585
|Smithtown Central School District
|72.82
|$26,501
|$127,347
|586
|Mount Sinai Union Free School District
|73.48
|$24,279
|$134,625
|587
|Croton-Harmon Union Free School District
|73.49
|$26,063
|$129,194
|588
|South Orangetown Central School District
|74.54
|$28,494
|$122,587
|589
|Carle Place Union Free School District
|75.48
|$35,165
|$102,987
|590
|East Hampton Union Free School District
|75.65
|$33,110
|$109,375
|591
|Great Neck Union Free School District
|75.95
|$31,190
|$115,453
|592
|Island Trees Union Free School District
|76.04
|$27,076
|$128,054
|593
|Clarkstown Central School District
|76.47
|$24,353
|$136,678
|594
|Somers Central School District
|76.76
|$28,494
|$124,279
|595
|Bethpage Union Free School District
|76.84
|$27,562
|$127,179
|596
|Levittown Union Free School District
|77.56
|$27,911
|$126,665
|597
|Bedford Central School District
|77.65
|$33,012
|$111,194
|598
|Niagara Falls City School District
|78.36
|$18,524
|$36,346
|599
|West Hempstead Union Free School District
|78.4
|$30,824
|$118,438
|600
|North Bellmore Union Free School District
|78.43
|$24,915
|$136,456
|601
|Hauppauge Union Free School District
|79.05
|$30,716
|$119,260
|602
|Island Park Union Free School District
|79.16
|$38,258
|$96,368
|603
|Northport-East Northport Union Free School District
|79.58
|$29,765
|$122,559
|604
|Watertown City School District
|79.87
|$15,882
|$43,244
|605
|Mount Pleasant Central School District
|80.22
|$27,792
|$129,063
|606
|Malverne Union Free School District
|80.28
|$29,515
|$123,856
|607
|Plainedge Union Free School District
|81.65
|$29,441
|$125,130
|608
|Harrison Central School District
|82.6
|$30,368
|$123,030
|609
|Port Washington Union Free School District
|83.27
|$26,728
|$134,627
|610
|Greenburgh Central School District
|84.71
|$37,071
|$104,219
|611
|Seaford Union Free School District
|85.79
|$27,684
|$133,639
|612
|Oyster Bay-East Norwich Central School District
|86.49
|$33,509
|$116,429
|613
|Valhalla Union Free School District
|86.64
|$31,785
|$121,791
|614
|Jamestown City School District
|87.01
|$16,831
|$34,902
|615
|Putnam Central School District
|87.33
|$49,697
|$67,750
|616
|Massapequa Union Free School District
|88.01
|$27,491
|$135,919
|617
|Herricks Union Free School District
|88.69
|$27,064
|$137,738
|618
|Utica City School District
|89.17
|$15,354
|$37,760
|619
|North Merrick Union Free School District
|89.32
|$29,117
|$131,964
|620
|Dobbs Ferry Union Free School District
|89.83
|$29,379
|$131,557
|621
|Yorktown Central School District
|89.98
|$26,086
|$141,703
|622
|Shoreham-Wading River Central School District
|91.92
|$30,113
|$130,911
|623
|North Greenbush Common School District (Williams)
|95.27
|$50,286
|$72,011
|624
|Pleasantville Union Free School District
|95.41
|$26,738
|$143,854
|625
|Bellmore-Merrick Central High School District
|96.96
|$27,643
|$142,283
|626
|Pelham Union Free School District
|100.94
|$23,760
|$157,143
|627
|Half Hollow Hills Central School District
|102.37
|$29,118
|$141,916
|628
|Commack Union Free School District
|102.5
|$29,626
|$140,468
|629
|Hastings-On-Hudson Union Free School District
|103.18
|$28,290
|$145,053
|630
|Shelter Island Union Free School District
|103.69
|$48,247
|$84,643
|631
|Montauk Union Free School District
|103.72
|$44,399
|$96,389
|632
|Inlet Common School District
|103.98
|$60,308
|$48,125
|633
|Port Jefferson Union Free School District
|104.63
|$36,384
|$121,506
|634
|Garrison Union Free School District
|104.73
|$35,296
|$124,896
|635
|Plainview-Old Bethpage Central School District
|105.43
|$28,690
|$145,550
|636
|Newcomb Central School District
|106.05
|$58,938
|$53,875
|637
|Southampton Union Free School District
|106.6
|$39,669
|$112,996
|638
|Wantagh Union Free School District
|106.69
|$25,711
|$155,588
|639
|Three Village Central School District
|108.34
|$32,081
|$137,444
|640
|Hewlett-Woodmere Union Free School District
|112.18
|$35,962
|$128,547
|641
|Long Lake Central School District
|112.7
|$55,286
|$70,074
|642
|Lake Pleasant Central School District
|113.65
|$54,592
|$72,917
|643
|Bellmore Union Free School District
|114.78
|$31,570
|$143,910
|644
|Irvington Union Free School District
|118.74
|$31,427
|$147,367
|645
|North Shore Central School District
|126.98
|$37,363
|$135,563
|646
|Locust Valley Central School District
|128.76
|$39,449
|$130,568
|647
|Pocantico Hills Central School District
|130.14
|$57,249
|$77,396
|648
|Garden City Union Free School District
|131.48
|$25,582
|$174,886
|649
|Fishers Island Union Free School District
|132.12
|$63,085
|$61,125
|650
|Merrick Union Free School District
|135.03
|$31,022
|$161,023
|651
|Rye City School District
|136.54
|$26,044
|$177,337
|652
|Roslyn Union Free School District
|136.82
|$31,774
|$160,098
|653
|Ardsley Union Free School District
|138.79
|$27,375
|$175,000
|654
|North Salem Central School District
|142.22
|$37,169
|$147,778
|655
|Remsenburg-Speonk Union Free School District
|144.09
|$56,630
|$89,922
|656
|Quogue Union Free School District
|147.75
|$63,564
|$71,591
|657
|Katonah-Lewisboro Union Free School District
|150.88
|$34,788
|$161,639
|658
|Tuckahoe Common School District
|151.63
|$52,787
|$107,382
|659
|Bronxville Union Free School District
|151.79
|$28,566
|$181,286
|660
|Syosset Central School District
|160.76
|$33,294
|$173,724
|661
|East Williston Union Free School District
|164.04
|$32,755
|$177,868
|662
|New Suffolk Common School District
|172.82
|$70,400
|$69,886
|663
|Manhasset Union Free School District
|182.92
|$27,855
|$207,198
|664
|Jericho Union Free School District
|183.28
|$35,702
|$183,570
|665
|Blind Brook-Rye Union Free School District
|187.09
|$27,594
|$211,176
|666
|Tuxedo Union Free School District
|197.13
|$50,804
|$148,125
|667
|Bridgehampton Union Free School District
|200.12
|$66,484
|$102,639
|668
|Briarcliff Manor Union Free School District
|211.89
|$32,320
|$215,690
|669
|Byram Hills Central School District
|217.36
|$35,160
|$211,212
|670
|Edgemont Union Free School District
|224.41
|$26,351
|$243,424
|671
|Sagaponack Common School District
|224.48
|$67,867
|$117,000
|672
|Wainscott Common School District
|234.3
|$61,077
|$145,179
|673
|Scarsdale Union Free School District
|247.35
|$29,937
|$250,000
|674
|Chappaqua Central School District
|251.67
|$31,018
|$250,000
|675
|Cold Spring Harbor Central School District
|267.96
|$35,095
|$250,000
|676
|Amagansett Union Free School District
|276.95
|$86,174
|$101,250
|677
|Fire Island Union Free School District
|523.05
|$147,625
|$101,750
The full study can be found on the WalletHub website.