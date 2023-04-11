N.Y. (WETM) — Empire State Development and New York State Homes and Community Renewal are encouraging owners and managers of affordable housing properties to apply to New York’s ConnectALL’s Affordable Residential Connectivity Program.

This program is designed to install fast and affordable high-speed internet in underserved communities at no cost. The $100 million allocated to the Affordable Residential Connectivity Program is expected to provide high-speed internet to 100,000 households across the state.

Property owners and managers can take this survey to show that they are interested in this program. After filling out the survey, interested parties will be sent a more detailed application. Properties that already have broadband wiring may still be eligible for an upgrade through the program.

“As we found out during the pandemic, New Yorkers need affordable, dependable broadband for work, school, and to access critical services,” said New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas. “Every owner of affordable housing who is interested in a no-cost way to bring this essential service to their tenants should complete the quick survey and take an important step toward closing the digital divide.”

Pre-approved internet service providers will work with building and property managers to install fiber broadband wiring running to each home. Residents receiving the internet service will be charged an affordable fee each month.

The $100 million used for the Affordable Residential Connectivity Program came from a federal grant. This grant was through the American Rescue Plan, which is designed to expand high-speed internet access across the country. ConnectALL is a $1.2 billion initiative to provide fast and affordable internet to all New Yorkers.