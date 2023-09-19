SKANEATELES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A Camillus man has been charged with making a terroristic threat after being thrown out of a wedding over the weekend and returning with what what police describe as a high-caliber weapon.

Court documents obtained by NewsChannel 9 accuse 46-year-old Christopher Kallfelz of returning to the event with a “loaded semi-automatic assault weapon… with a large capacity ammunition feeding device.”

Witnesses told police that Kallfelz was intoxicated and disruptive during the wedding before he “forcibly groped the intimate parts of several women,” according to the police narrative in court documents.

A witness told police, “I noticed that same male smack a female… in the butt.” He continued: “That female turned around and back-handed him in the chest and started yelling at him.”

He was thrown out of the event, but returned with the weapon, witnesses told police.

“I started yelling at people… to run to the cornfield and get out of here,” another witness said to describe the fear after seeing the suspect load his weapon. He said nearly all of the estimated 100 guests ran for safety.

Police say Kallfelz was tackled and restrained by other wedding guests until police arrived.

A witness, who identified himself as a member of the military, told police he used flexicuffs from his vehicle to restrain the suspect.

A State Supreme Court Justice has filed a temporary ban on Kallfelz’s right to possess weapons through an Extreme Risk Protection Order.