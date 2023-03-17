NEW YORK (WETM) – New York campers will be able to make reservations later this year at state campgrounds, the DEC announced.

The DEC said that at any of its campgrounds, reservation requirements have changed “to help add flexibility and ease to last-minute bookings.” These changes will allow people booking a last-minute campground to do so the same day as their reservation.

Campers will also be able to book as late as 5:00 p.m. on the same day as their arrival. And starting April 27, 2023, campers can book a one-night stay at any location.

According to the announcement, this process aligns the DEC’s campgrounds with the NYS Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation’s camping reservation requirements.

“DEC is excited to make some changes and updates to this year’s reservation window for DEC campgrounds,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “While many campers book weeks or months in advance, there continues to be a high demand for last-minute bookings. Adding same-day reservations will allow our customers to check availability and book a reservation on their way to a campground. An additional 17 hours to book a camping stay will ensure sites are available before arriving and prevent anyone from arriving to a full campground.”