Sen. Schumer pushing for MLB All-Star Game to move to New York

They will no longer be held in Georgia with the league objecting to the state’s sweeping voting law changes. According to the New York Times, the new laws will limit voting access and create challenges for some if they vote via absentee ballot. Critics also say the law is designed to suppress turnout and limit minority voters’ ballot access. The league made the decision after consulting with current and former players as well as the individual clubs.

Senator Chuck Schumer is pushing for the game to happen in New York, Tweeting the following:



Racist voter suppression laws are now hurting Georgia's voters AND its economy.



Georgia Republicans should be ashamed.



We would welcome @MLB to come to come play the All-Star Game in New York where we are working to make it easier, not harder, to vote. https://t.co/ozf9XbP9Y9 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) April 3, 2021

Georgia lawmakers are upset with the change saying this is a result of cancel culture.

“Major League Baseball caved to fear and lies from liberal activists. they ignored the accuracy of our new voter integrity law and they ignored the consequence of their decision on our local community,” Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said.

This is not the first time a pro sports league showed their political and financial power. The NBA moved their 2017 All-Star game from North Carolina after lawmakers passed a controversial transgender bathroom law.

Major League Baseball officials have not yet announced a new venue.