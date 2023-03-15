ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—The Senate’s one-house resolution makes some changes to Governor Hochul’s $227 Billion state budget proposal.

One recommendation is to establish a universal school meals program to require all schools to participate in a national school lunch and breakfast program, at no cost to the student. It also would like to leave out a proposal to increase tuition at SUNY and CUNY Schools.

However, one issue causing a lot of controversy is that the Senate resolution does not include changes to bail reform.

Governor Hochul wants to remove the least restrictive means standards and give judges more discretion.

“I’m not clear why there are different interpretations by judges of the same law,” said Senate Majority Leader, Andrea Stewart-Cousins. “Bail again is applicable for recidivists. It certainly has always been applicable for violent offenses, so I’m not clear where the confusion is.”

Unlike Senate Democrats, Senate Republicans think changes do need to be made to the state’s bail reform law.

“They rejected the governor’s bail changes,” said Rob Ortt, Senate Minority Leader. “Now I thought the governor’s bail changes while not nearly enough of what is needed, because there was more— she stopped short of that, maybe because she anticipated a very tough negotiation, but as we’ve seen they aren’t even willing to go where she wants to go which is to remove the language of least restrictive means.

The one-house budget is expected to be voted on this Thursday.