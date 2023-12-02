BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Seneca Nation and the state of New York have agreed to a short-term extension of their current gaming deal, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday evening.

The short-term extension comes eight days before the agreement was set to expire Dec. 9. Agreed following a face-to-face meeting between Hochul and Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong, the deal allows the Senecas’ three local casinos to continue business as usual while the two governments continue to negotiate a new compact.

“This short-term extension will provide additional time for our governments to complete Compact negotiations and to seek all necessary approvals in accordance with Seneca Nation, New York State, and federal law,” Armstrong said in a media release. He said the extension alleviates “any concerns about potential impacts for our thousands of casino employees, which was a priority for the Nation.”

Hochul said the temporary agreement provides “important momentum” for negotiations on a long-term deal and said she looks forward to more conversations about the compact in the coming weeks and months. Armstrong also called it an important step but said more important work remains.

The two governments announced an agreement on a new contract in June, but the deal fell apart later that month.

Armstrong said that in their meetings, Hochul expressed a desire to “reset the relationships” between the two governments.

“No issue is of greater importance to the economies of Western New York and the Seneca Nation than a fair Compact,” Armstrong said. “Tens of thousands of individuals, families and businesses across Western New York are depending on an agreement that secures the significant jobs, business opportunities, and economic benefits the Seneca Nation delivers to the Western New York economy.”

Under the current compact, the Seneca Nation pays a portion of revenues on slot machines and other gaming devices to the state in exchange for gaming licenses and the exclusive rights to offer the gaming devices west of State Route 14.