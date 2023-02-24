SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It has been confirmed by Syracuse Police and 911 operators that there have been shots fired inside of Destiny USA.

According to News Channel 9’s Andrew Donovan, there was a single bullet that hit a trash can near Destiny’s central tower, towards the middle of the mall.

Hear from Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile

SPD is investigating the incident that took place near Cinnabon.

Police have confirmed that this was not an active shooter, and there are no known injuries.

BREAKING NEWS: 911 dispatchers confirm a shooting at Destiny USA. @SyracusePolice ask shoppers to “shelter in place.” We’re on the way. — Andrew Donovan (@AndrewDonovan) February 24, 2023

“The suspect has fled the mall and is not in custody,” said SPD.

Person who sheltered in place in Destiny USA

SPD evacuated the those inside. The mall is now closed.