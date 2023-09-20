N.Y. (WETM) — Fall is almost here, and so is small game hunting season in New York State.

“From waterfowl and upland gamebirds to squirrels, rabbits, and more, there are abundant opportunities for hunters across New York State,” said New York State Department of Environmental (DEC) Conservation Commissioner Seggos. “This year, hunters can enjoy even more waterfowl hunting opportunities, with an increase in mallard and Canada goose bag limits and an extended goose season.”

According to Seggos, most small game hunting seasons open on Saturday, Oct. 1, but the start dates vary for certain animals. The DEC breaks down hunting season start dates for specific animals by region, and Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, and Tioga Counties all share the same hunting seasons.

Hunting dates for the Southern Tier are listed below and broken down by species:

Land birds

Turkey Oct. 21 through Nov. 3 Sunrise to sunset Bag limit: One bird of either sex

Ruffled grouse Oct. 1 through Feb. 29 Sunrise to sunset Daily bag limit: Four

Pheasant Oct. 21 through Feb. 29 Youth hunting days: Oct. 14 and Oct. 15 Junior hunters (aged 12-15) must be accompanied by an adult with a hunting license. Only the junior hunter is allowed to carry a firearm. Sunrise to sunset Daily bag limit: Two

Woodcock Oct. 1 through Nov. 14

Crow Sept. 1 through Mar. 31 Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays only

Snipe, rails and gallinules Sept. 1 through Nov. 9



Waterfowls

All waterfowl Youth hunting days: Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 Must have a junior hunting license and HIP registration Junior hunters (aged 12-15) must be accompanied by an adult with a hunting license. Only the junior hunter is allowed to carry a firearm. Military days: Oct. 7 and Jan. 20 Available for active duty and veterans

Canada goose Sept. 1 through Sept. 25 Daily bag limit: 15 Possession limit: 45 Oct. 28 through Nov. 17 Daily bag limit: Five Possession limit: 15 Nov. 25 through Jan. 21 Daily bag limit: Five Possession limit: 15

Ducks Oct. 21 through Nov. 12 Daily bag limit: Six Possession limit: 18 Nov. 25 through Dec. 31 Daily bag limit: Six Possession limit: 18

Coots Oct. 21 through Nov. 12 Daily bag limit: 15 Possession limit: 45 Nov. 25 through Dec. 31 Daily bag limit: 15 Possession limit: 45

Scaup Dec. 12 through Dec. 31 Daily bag limit: Two Possession limit: Six

Snow geese Oct. 1 through April 15 Daily bag limit: 25 No possession limit

Brant Oct. 14 through Nov. 12 Daily bag limit: One Possession limit: Three



Furbearers

Cottontail rabbit Oct. 1 through Feb. 29 Sunrise to sunset Daily bag limit: Six

Snowshoe hare Jan. 1 through Jan. 31 Daily bag limit: Two

Gray, black, and fox squirrel Sept. 1 through Feb. 29 Sunrise to sunset Daily bag limit: Six

Bobcat Oct. 25 through Nov. 17 After sunrise on opening day, anytime after that No bag limit Must complete a furbearer possession tag and get the pelt or unskinned animal sealed

Raccoon, red fox, gray fox, skunk, opossum, and weasel Oct. 25 through Feb. 15 Weasels can only be hunted from sunrise to sunset, all other species can be hunted at anytime No bag limit

Coyote Oct. 1 through March 31 No bag limit

Fisher Oct. 25 through Oct. 30 Must complete a furbearer possession tag and get the pelt or unskinned animal sealed

Beaver Nov. 10 through April 7 No bag limit

Mink and muskrat Nov. 10 through Feb. 15



Hunters in New York State are required to purchase hunting licenses. Hunting and trapping guidelines can be found on the Department of Environmental Conservation’s website.