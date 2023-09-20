N.Y. (WETM) — Fall is almost here, and so is small game hunting season in New York State.
“From waterfowl and upland gamebirds to squirrels, rabbits, and more, there are abundant opportunities for hunters across New York State,” said New York State Department of Environmental (DEC) Conservation Commissioner Seggos. “This year, hunters can enjoy even more waterfowl hunting opportunities, with an increase in mallard and Canada goose bag limits and an extended goose season.”
According to Seggos, most small game hunting seasons open on Saturday, Oct. 1, but the start dates vary for certain animals. The DEC breaks down hunting season start dates for specific animals by region, and Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, and Tioga Counties all share the same hunting seasons.
Hunting dates for the Southern Tier are listed below and broken down by species:
Land birds
- Turkey
- Oct. 21 through Nov. 3
- Sunrise to sunset
- Bag limit: One bird of either sex
- Ruffled grouse
- Oct. 1 through Feb. 29
- Sunrise to sunset
- Daily bag limit: Four
- Pheasant
- Oct. 21 through Feb. 29
- Youth hunting days: Oct. 14 and Oct. 15
- Junior hunters (aged 12-15) must be accompanied by an adult with a hunting license. Only the junior hunter is allowed to carry a firearm.
- Sunrise to sunset
- Daily bag limit: Two
- Woodcock
- Oct. 1 through Nov. 14
- Crow
- Sept. 1 through Mar. 31
- Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays only
- Snipe, rails and gallinules
- Sept. 1 through Nov. 9
Waterfowls
- All waterfowl
- Youth hunting days: Sept. 30 and Oct. 1
- Must have a junior hunting license and HIP registration
- Junior hunters (aged 12-15) must be accompanied by an adult with a hunting license. Only the junior hunter is allowed to carry a firearm.
- Military days: Oct. 7 and Jan. 20
- Available for active duty and veterans
- Youth hunting days: Sept. 30 and Oct. 1
- Canada goose
- Sept. 1 through Sept. 25
- Daily bag limit: 15
- Possession limit: 45
- Oct. 28 through Nov. 17
- Daily bag limit: Five
- Possession limit: 15
- Nov. 25 through Jan. 21
- Daily bag limit: Five
- Possession limit: 15
- Ducks
- Oct. 21 through Nov. 12
- Daily bag limit: Six
- Possession limit: 18
- Nov. 25 through Dec. 31
- Daily bag limit: Six
- Possession limit: 18
- Coots
- Oct. 21 through Nov. 12
- Daily bag limit: 15
- Possession limit: 45
- Nov. 25 through Dec. 31
- Daily bag limit: 15
- Possession limit: 45
- Scaup
- Dec. 12 through Dec. 31
- Daily bag limit: Two
- Possession limit: Six
- Snow geese
- Oct. 1 through April 15
- Daily bag limit: 25
- No possession limit
- Brant
- Oct. 14 through Nov. 12
- Daily bag limit: One
- Possession limit: Three
Furbearers
- Cottontail rabbit
- Oct. 1 through Feb. 29
- Sunrise to sunset
- Daily bag limit: Six
- Snowshoe hare
- Jan. 1 through Jan. 31
- Daily bag limit: Two
- Gray, black, and fox squirrel
- Sept. 1 through Feb. 29
- Sunrise to sunset
- Daily bag limit: Six
- Bobcat
- Oct. 25 through Nov. 17
- After sunrise on opening day, anytime after that
- No bag limit
- Must complete a furbearer possession tag and get the pelt or unskinned animal sealed
- Raccoon, red fox, gray fox, skunk, opossum, and weasel
- Oct. 25 through Feb. 15
- Weasels can only be hunted from sunrise to sunset, all other species can be hunted at anytime
- No bag limit
- Coyote
- Oct. 1 through March 31
- No bag limit
- Fisher
- Oct. 25 through Oct. 30
- Must complete a furbearer possession tag and get the pelt or unskinned animal sealed
- Beaver
- Nov. 10 through April 7
- No bag limit
- Mink and muskrat
- Nov. 10 through Feb. 15
Hunters in New York State are required to purchase hunting licenses. Hunting and trapping guidelines can be found on the Department of Environmental Conservation’s website.