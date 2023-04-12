ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — SNAP dollars will now be going a little bit farther for many recipients across the state, according to a new change announced by the governor’s office Wednesday, April 12.

Representatives said that those on the food assistance program will be seeing an increase in reimbursements for healthy purchases made at certain farmers markets.

The program, FreshConnect Fresh2You, gives $2 checks for every $2 spent on dairy, produce, meat, fish, eggs, and other healthy food choices. Previously, the program gave $2 for every $5 spent at eligible markets.

The increase in reimbursement comes about a month after the SNAP emergency allotment program ended. Representatives said that the new reimbursements come as a way to help offset the recent reductions many families went through with the end of emergency allotment.

Any vendor or farmer who sells SNAP-eligible food at New York markets can accept the FreshConnect checks, the governor’s office said.

“This gives the program a double benefit by assisting those with SNAP benefits to eat a more healthy diet, rich in local foods,” Executive Director of the Farmers’ Market Federation of New York Diane Eggert said. “At the same time it boosts the sales of foods grown and produced by local farmers, helping to sustain local agriculture.”

Participating markets can be found on this website.