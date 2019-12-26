Sonic employee honored for saving a life

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10/WETM) — An employee’s quick reaction at a local fast food restaurant saved a young boy’s life.

According to a press release, Kiki Dixon said she saw the boy struggling to breathe while eating a mozzarella stick and immediately reacted.

“My son was choking and had a piece of mozzarella stick lodged in his throat. An employee by the name of Kiki acted with no hesitation to perform the Heimlich. She successfully got the mozzarella stick out of his throat,” the boy’s father said online.

“Being a mom myself, I knew I had to do something when I saw the poor child struggling for air,” Dixon said. “His face was turning red; I knew he was in trouble.”

Dixon’s heroic action caught the attention of Troy Mayor Patrick Madden and she was given a Certificate of Recognition.

“We are tremendously appreciative of Sonic employee Kiki Dixon whose rapid response helped save the life of a young child,” Madden said. “We’re honored to recognize Ms. Dixon whose quick thinking helped prevent a potentially-tragic incident.”

Sonic also provided Dixon with a cash bonus to help with holiday spending and a certificate of appreciation.

Dixon will be assigned to the newest Sonic location that is opening up in Albany later this year, the press release said.