RUTLAND, N.Y. (WWTI) — A fugitive wanted on felony charges in South Carolina was arrested in Jefferson County on Thursday, according to a press release from New York State Police.

Shamoray R. Holmes, 22, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, was arrested without incident at a residence on Route 3 in the Town of Rutland, New York on October 20, according to police.

Police say that Holmes is wanted on a fugitive from justice warrant for an armed robbery, which was issued by Horry County, South Carolina.

Holmes was taken to the Jefferson County CAP Court. He will be remanded to the Jefferson County Jail awaiting extradition to South Carolina, according to police.

Black River Police Department assisted New York State Police in the investigation.