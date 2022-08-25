NEW YORK (WETM) – After opening sections in the Southern Tier, Adirondacks, and the Catskills, the New York State Birding Trail is now complete, the DEC announced Thursday.

The DEC announced on August 25 that the final three regions of the trail were officially open. With the statewide trail now complete, there are more than 300 birding trail locations in New York.

In the Southern Tier, the DEC opened 34 locations across Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Steuben, Chemung, Schuyler, Tioga and Broome Counties. The DEC’s announcement highlighted the variety of natural elements in the region, including the gorge at Watkins Glen State Park and the forests of Allegany State Park.

Other Southern Tier locations on the trail map include Two Rivers State Park, the Erwin Wildlife Management Area, Birdseye Hollow State Forest and the Catherine Valley Trail.

“Across the state, the New York State Birding Trail showcases the state’s diverse variety of habitats and landscapes and the more than 450 species of birds found here,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “The completion of the trail map is just the beginning. We look forward to working with our many birding partners for years to come to help residents and visitors enjoy the unique and special opportunities for birding found only here in New York State.”

The DEC said that birdwatching is a fast-growing hobby among New Yorkers. The trail—which is operated by both the DEC and the Office of Parks, Recreation, and Historic Preservation—has locations accessible by car or public transportation. The full statewide map is available here.