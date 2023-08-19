SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Special Olympics New York hosted its regional golf tournament at the Schenectady Municipal Golf Course on Friday. About 40 athletes and unified partners participated to demonstrate all the hard work they’ve been putting in.

“This is what it’s all about, right?” Casey Vattimo, SVP for External Relations for Special Olympics NY, said. “We practice all year, and we got a beautiful day, and we’ll go out there and see what we can do.”

“Playing golf is a team sport, so you get to come out and meet fellow golfers as well,” golfer Ed Lawless said. “You also get to know the sport better.”

Many of the athletes on the course Friday will compete in the state fall games in Glens Falls in October.