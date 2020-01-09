State of the State: Growing NY’s craft beverage industry

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly 300 of New York City’s new subway cars were removed over concerns that the doors could open while the trains were in motion, The New York Times reported Wednesday.

The 298 cars on the A, C, J and Z lines were supposed to replace subways that date back to the 1960s. They were removed after two recent incidents signaled trouble, the Times reported, citing people who were told about the malfunctions.