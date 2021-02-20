Statewide COVID-19 positivity hovering around 3%

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Saturday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the COVID-19 positivity rate on Friday was 3.06 percent, the lowest since November 23. Hospitalizations dropped below 6,000 for the first time since December 14. The 7-day average positivity rate has declined for 43 straight days.
“Our ability to beat back COVID is entirely dependent on our actions, and the post-holiday reduction in positivity and hospitalizations demonstrates that New Yorkers are continuing to do the right things to stay safe. As these numbers go down, vaccinations are going up, and that means we’re making real progress toward the light at the end of the tunnel,” Governor Cuomo said. “We have the capacity and distribution network to get even more vaccines in arms, but because of limited supply this will continue to be a marathon, not a sprint. In the meantime, we must continue masking up and practicing good social distancing—actions that we know will tame the COVID beast.”
Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 251,645
- Total Positive – 7,692
- Percent Positive – 3.06%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.53%
- Patient Hospitalization – 5,977 (-178)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -911
- Patients Newly Admitted – 563
- Hospital Counties – 55
- Number ICU – 1,162 (-37)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 801 (-33)
- Total Discharges – 141,592 (+624)
- Deaths – 97
- Total Deaths – 37,776
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|185
|0.02%
|34%
|Central New York
|101
|0.01%
|32%
|Finger Lakes
|215
|0.02%
|40%
|Long Island
|1,013
|0.04%
|34%
|Mid-Hudson
|634
|0.03%
|43%
|Mohawk Valley
|116
|0.02%
|36%
|New York City
|3,236
|0.04%
|31%
|North Country
|80
|0.02%
|57%
|Southern Tier
|139
|0.02%
|48%
|Western New York
|258
|0.02%
|38%
|Statewide
|5,977
|0.03%
|35%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|242
|177
|27%
|Central New York
|262
|170
|32%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|242
|37%
|Long Island
|856
|671
|22%
|Mid-Hudson
|680
|397
|39%
|Mohawk Valley
|127
|87
|29%
|New York City
|2,600
|2,051
|21%
|North Country
|59
|33
|43%
|Southern Tier
|126
|70
|44%
|Western New York
|545
|340
|39%
|Statewide
|5,894
|4,238
|28%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Capital Region
|2.16%
|2.09%
|2.00%
|Central New York
|1.61%
|1.41%
|1.33%
|Finger Lakes
|2.39%
|2.33%
|2.37%
|Long Island
|4.39%
|4.36%
|4.31%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.40%
|4.43%
|4.14%
|Mohawk Valley
|2.12%
|2.11%
|2.11%
|New York City
|4.28%
|4.40%
|4.40%
|North Country
|3.74%
|3.91%
|3.95%
|Southern Tier
|0.79%
|0.78%
|0.76%
|Western New York
|3.32%
|3.01%
|2.87%
|Statewide
|3.61%
|3.60%
|3.53%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Bronx
|5.85%
|6.20%
|6.00%
|Brooklyn
|4.38%
|4.57%
|4.56%
|Manhattan
|2.73%
|3.01%
|2.98%
|Queens
|4.77%
|4.96%
|4.95%
|Staten Island
|4.48%
|4.57%
|4.47%
Of the 1,572,175 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|20,336
|64
|Allegany
|2,832
|9
|Broome
|14,145
|94
|Cattaraugus
|4,269
|19
|Cayuga
|5,242
|14
|Chautauqua
|7,152
|12
|Chemung
|6,350
|5
|Chenango
|2,359
|15
|Clinton
|3,369
|17
|Columbia
|3,312
|15
|Cortland
|3,074
|14
|Delaware
|1,438
|7
|Dutchess
|21,452
|108
|Erie
|63,248
|286
|Essex
|1,291
|19
|Franklin
|1,935
|42
|Fulton
|3,170
|31
|Genesee
|4,272
|15
|Greene
|2,573
|7
|Hamilton
|276
|1
|Herkimer
|4,499
|10
|Jefferson
|4,582
|20
|Lewis
|1,996
|9
|Livingston
|3,434
|14
|Madison
|3,755
|15
|Monroe
|51,423
|168
|Montgomery
|3,079
|20
|Nassau
|143,069
|602
|Niagara
|14,957
|37
|NYC
|680,801
|4,150
|Oneida
|19,351
|27
|Onondaga
|31,848
|55
|Ontario
|5,626
|21
|Orange
|35,496
|141
|Orleans
|2,394
|7
|Oswego
|5,875
|21
|Otsego
|2,238
|9
|Putnam
|8,085
|26
|Rensselaer
|8,760
|27
|Rockland
|37,478
|158
|Saratoga
|11,560
|43
|Schenectady
|10,593
|20
|Schoharie
|1,160
|6
|Schuyler
|847
|1
|Seneca
|1,532
|6
|St. Lawrence
|5,194
|48
|Steuben
|5,415
|16
|Suffolk
|157,516
|602
|Sullivan
|4,594
|18
|Tioga
|2,740
|15
|Tompkins
|3,376
|9
|Ulster
|9,698
|40
|Warren
|2,763
|9
|Washington
|2,232
|10
|Wayne
|4,370
|17
|Westchester
|103,990
|484
|Wyoming
|2,748
|16
|Yates
|1,006
|1
54 new cases of the UK variant have been identified in New York State, bringing the total number of cases to 136. The geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|2
|2
|Allegany
|1
|0
|Broome
|1
|0
|Dutchess
|1
|1
|Essex
|1
|0
|Jefferson
|1
|0
|Nassau
|9
|1
|Niagara
|1
|0
|NYC
|77
|46
|Onondaga
|1
|0
|Rockland
|4
|0
|Saratoga
|7
|0
|Suffolk
|10
|2
|Tompkins
|6
|0
|Ulster
|2
|1
|Warren
|6
|0
|Westchester
|5
|1
Yesterday, 97 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 37,776. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|7
|Cattaraugus
|1
|Chautauqua
|2
|Erie
|3
|Kings
|17
|Manhattan
|7
|Monroe
|1
|Nassau
|8
|Niagara
|1
|Oneida
|3
|Onondaga
|3
|Orange
|2
|Queens
|16
|Rensselaer
|2
|Richmond
|2
|Rockland
|2
|Schenectady
|2
|Schuyler
|1
|Seneca
|1
|St. Lawrence
|1
|Suffolk
|9
|Westchester
|6