Statewide positivity rate under 3% for first time since November

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Sunday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The statewide positivity rate, now at 2.99 percent, dropped below 3 percent for the first time since November 23.

The Governor also said the first case of the South African variant has been identified in a resident of New York State. The sequencing, involving a Nassau County resident, was conducted at Opentrons Labworks Inc’s Pandemic Response Lab, a New York City based commercial lab, and verified at the Wadsworth Center in Albany. Last week, a Connecticut resident who had been hospitalized in New York City was found to have the South African variant.  

“We continue to see a reduction in positivity and hospitalizations throughout the state, which is good news, and this progress is allowing us to reopen the valve on our economy even further,” Governor Cuomo said. “But with the discovery of a case of the South African variant in the state, it’s more important than ever for New Yorkers to stay vigilant, wear masks, wash hands and stay socially distanced. We are in a race right now — between our ability to vaccinate and these variants which are actively trying to proliferate — and we will only win that race if we stay smart and disciplined.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 221,157
  • Total Positive – 6,610
  • Percent Positive – 2.99%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.44%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 5,764 (-213)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -829
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 602
  • Hospital Counties – 55
  • Number ICU – 1,162 (+0)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 794 (-7)
  • Total Discharges – 142,307 (+715)
  • Deaths – 75
  • Total Deaths – 37,851

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region1680.02%35%
Central New York950.01%32%
Finger Lakes2130.02%40%
Long Island9830.03%34%
Mid-Hudson6060.03%43%
Mohawk Valley1090.02%36%
New York City3,1300.04%31%
North Country740.02%57%
Southern Tier1340.02%47%
Western New York2520.02%38%
Statewide5,7640.03%35%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region236174 27%
Central New York262170 32%
Finger Lakes397246 37%
Long Island857662 22%
Mid-Hudson678394 40%
Mohawk Valley12793 29%
New York City2,6092,032 21%
North Country6029 45%
Southern Tier12674 44%
Western New York545344 38%
Statewide5,8974,218 28%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Capital Region2.09%2.00%1.90%
Central New York1.41%1.33%1.24%
Finger Lakes2.33%2.37%2.32%
Long Island4.36%4.31%4.27%
Mid-Hudson4.43%4.14%4.18%
Mohawk Valley2.11%2.11%2.02%
New York City4.40%4.40%4.41%
North Country3.91%3.95%3.82%
Southern Tier0.78%0.76%0.76%
Western New York3.01%2.87%2.28%
Statewide3.60%3.53%3.44%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHTHURSDAYFRIDAYSATURDAY
Bronx6.20%6.00%5.67%
Brooklyn4.57%4.56%4.48%
Manhattan3.01%2.98%2.91%
Queens4.96%4.95%4.88%
Staten Island4.57%4.47%4.23%

Of the 1,578,785 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany20,39256
Allegany2,8397
Broome14,22883
Cattaraugus4,28112
Cayuga5,28947
Chautauqua7,18533
Chemung6,36212
Chenango2,37617
Clinton3,39021
Columbia3,3186
Cortland3,0784
Delaware1,44810
Dutchess21,565113
Erie63,468220
Essex1,2987
Franklin1,95419
Fulton3,20232
Genesee4,29321
Greene2,5829
Hamilton2760
Herkimer4,5056
Jefferson4,62240
Lewis2,0059
Livingston3,45218
Madison3,76510
Monroe51,564141
Montgomery3,09516
Nassau143,615546
Niagara14,98427
NYC684,1853,384
Oneida19,39342
Onondaga31,90961
Ontario5,64620
Orange35,648152
Orleans2,3984
Oswego5,89419
Otsego2,2479
Putnam8,11631
Rensselaer8,78828
Rockland37,579101
Saratoga11,60444
Schenectady10,62431
Schoharie1,1688
Schuyler8503
Seneca1,54412
St. Lawrence5,23339
Steuben5,42611
Suffolk158,029513
Sullivan4,61622
Tioga2,75212
Tompkins3,38913
Ulster9,75456
Warren2,7696
Washington2,24816
Wayne4,38212
Westchester104,400410
Wyoming2,7568
Yates1,0071

Yesterday, 75 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 37,851. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Bronx5
Broome1
Delaware1
Dutchess1
Erie1
Kings13
Lewis1
Manhattan6
Monroe3
Nassau4
Niagara1
Oneida1
Onondaga1
Orange2
Queens14
Rensselaer1
Rockland2
Saratoga2
Schenectady1
Suffolk9
Sullivan1
Westchester3

