Statewide positivity rate under 3% for first time since November

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Sunday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The statewide positivity rate, now at 2.99 percent, dropped below 3 percent for the first time since November 23.

The Governor also said the first case of the South African variant has been identified in a resident of New York State. The sequencing, involving a Nassau County resident, was conducted at Opentrons Labworks Inc’s Pandemic Response Lab, a New York City based commercial lab, and verified at the Wadsworth Center in Albany. Last week, a Connecticut resident who had been hospitalized in New York City was found to have the South African variant.

“We continue to see a reduction in positivity and hospitalizations throughout the state, which is good news, and this progress is allowing us to reopen the valve on our economy even further,” Governor Cuomo said. “But with the discovery of a case of the South African variant in the state, it’s more important than ever for New Yorkers to stay vigilant, wear masks, wash hands and stay socially distanced. We are in a race right now — between our ability to vaccinate and these variants which are actively trying to proliferate — and we will only win that race if we stay smart and disciplined.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 221,157

– 221,157 Total Positive – 6,610

– 6,610 Percent Positive – 2.99%

– 2.99% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.44%

– 3.44% Patient Hospitalization – 5,764 (-213)

– 5,764 (-213) Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -829

– -829 Patients Newly Admitted – 602

– 602 Hospital Counties – 55

– 55 Number ICU – 1,162 (+0)

– 1,162 (+0) Number ICU with Intubation – 794 (-7)

– 794 (-7) Total Discharges – 142,307 (+715)

– 142,307 (+715) Deaths – 75

– 75 Total Deaths – 37,851

The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:

Region COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan Capital Region 168 0.02% 35% Central New York 95 0.01% 32% Finger Lakes 213 0.02% 40% Long Island 983 0.03% 34% Mid-Hudson 606 0.03% 43% Mohawk Valley 109 0.02% 36% New York City 3,130 0.04% 31% North Country 74 0.02% 57% Southern Tier 134 0.02% 47% Western New York 252 0.02% 38% Statewide 5,764 0.03% 35%

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Beds in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg) Capital Region 236 174 27% Central New York 262 170 32% Finger Lakes 397 246 37% Long Island 857 662 22% Mid-Hudson 678 394 40% Mohawk Valley 127 93 29% New York City 2,609 2,032 21% North Country 60 29 45% Southern Tier 126 74 44% Western New York 545 344 38% Statewide 5,897 4,218 28%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Capital Region 2.09% 2.00% 1.90% Central New York 1.41% 1.33% 1.24% Finger Lakes 2.33% 2.37% 2.32% Long Island 4.36% 4.31% 4.27% Mid-Hudson 4.43% 4.14% 4.18% Mohawk Valley 2.11% 2.11% 2.02% New York City 4.40% 4.40% 4.41% North Country 3.91% 3.95% 3.82% Southern Tier 0.78% 0.76% 0.76% Western New York 3.01% 2.87% 2.28% Statewide 3.60% 3.53% 3.44%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGH THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY Bronx 6.20% 6.00% 5.67% Brooklyn 4.57% 4.56% 4.48% Manhattan 3.01% 2.98% 2.91% Queens 4.96% 4.95% 4.88% Staten Island 4.57% 4.47% 4.23%

Of the 1,578,785 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 20,392 56 Allegany 2,839 7 Broome 14,228 83 Cattaraugus 4,281 12 Cayuga 5,289 47 Chautauqua 7,185 33 Chemung 6,362 12 Chenango 2,376 17 Clinton 3,390 21 Columbia 3,318 6 Cortland 3,078 4 Delaware 1,448 10 Dutchess 21,565 113 Erie 63,468 220 Essex 1,298 7 Franklin 1,954 19 Fulton 3,202 32 Genesee 4,293 21 Greene 2,582 9 Hamilton 276 0 Herkimer 4,505 6 Jefferson 4,622 40 Lewis 2,005 9 Livingston 3,452 18 Madison 3,765 10 Monroe 51,564 141 Montgomery 3,095 16 Nassau 143,615 546 Niagara 14,984 27 NYC 684,185 3,384 Oneida 19,393 42 Onondaga 31,909 61 Ontario 5,646 20 Orange 35,648 152 Orleans 2,398 4 Oswego 5,894 19 Otsego 2,247 9 Putnam 8,116 31 Rensselaer 8,788 28 Rockland 37,579 101 Saratoga 11,604 44 Schenectady 10,624 31 Schoharie 1,168 8 Schuyler 850 3 Seneca 1,544 12 St. Lawrence 5,233 39 Steuben 5,426 11 Suffolk 158,029 513 Sullivan 4,616 22 Tioga 2,752 12 Tompkins 3,389 13 Ulster 9,754 56 Warren 2,769 6 Washington 2,248 16 Wayne 4,382 12 Westchester 104,400 410 Wyoming 2,756 8 Yates 1,007 1

Yesterday, 75 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 37,851. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: