NEW YORK (WETM) – With black bears out of hibernation for the summer, the DEC announced it joined several other states in the “BearWise” campaign designed to keep people educated and safe in bear encounters.

The DEC said it joined the BearWise campaign as a member state on June 22, 2023. The campaign, which includes 41 other states, aims to educate people on how to live safely alongside bears.

Black bears in New York are out and about the most in the spring and summer, and if it’s dry, they may be more likely to seek out human-created food sources. Here’s what the DEC and BearWise say you can do to avoid attracting bears in your neighborhood:

Never feed or approach black bears.

Secure food, garbage, and recycling.

Remove bird feeders when bears are active.

Never leave pet food outdoors.

Clean and store grills and smokers.

Alert neighbors to bear activity.

If you’re camping or hiking in bear country, the two agencies also suggest doing the following:

Stay alert and together.

Leave no trash or food scraps behind.

Keep dogs leashed.

Camp away from dense cover.

Secure food and cook as far away from tents/living quarters as possible.

Carry bear spray, know how to use it, and know how to respond if you see a bear.

“DEC biologists and technicians respond to hundreds of human-bear conflicts each year that are nearly all preventable,” said DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos. “As New Yorkers head into the summer months, which is a busy time for bears, DEC encourages the public to practice the BearWise basics by removing things bears find attractive like pet food and trash to help reduce the potential for negative interactions.”