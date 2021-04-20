‘Step in the right direction’: Curfew easing for NY bars, restaurants

New York will push back closing time at bars and restaurants an extra hour to midnight, starting Monday.

It’s the latest change as the state continues to relax coronavirus-related restrictions.

Restaurants had pleaded for the 11 p.m. curfew to be lifted, saying that pandemic restrictions were hurting their business.

There was a sold out show at the West Bank Cafe Sunday night featuring cabaret Singer Billy Stritch with temperature checks at the restaurant filled to 50% capacity.

Along with the martinis, there was also excitement in the air that starting Monday, the restaurant curfew would be an hour later.

“It’s a step in the right direction,” Steve Olsen, the owner of the West Bank Café, told PIX11 News. “We have partitions, filters, masks. Most of our customers are vaccinated. We’re excited about the city opening.”

Stritch called it “the best news ever.”

“Every milestone is just more hope. I am very heartened and I feel the city’s coming back little by little,” he said.

Another sign the city is gradually reopening happened Sunday; the longest running play in New York City history reopened off Broadway, marking its 34th anniversary.

