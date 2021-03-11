Steuben County participating in statewide STOP-DWI crackdown for St. Patrick’s Day

Officer Kevin Millan from the City of Miami Beach police department conducts a field sobriety test at a DUI traffic checkpoint December 15, 2006 in Miami, Florida. (Joe Raedle / Getty)

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Sheriffs Office announced Thursday they will be participating in the statewide effort to crack down on impaired driving.

The New York State STOP-DWI Crackdown starts March 16 and will end March 21. According to the Sheriff’s Office, St. Patrick’s Day weekend is a notoriously deadly time for driving under the influence due to the increased number of celebrations and drivers on the road. New York State Police, County Sheriff, and municipal law enforcement agencies will be out in force to reduce the number of alcohol-related deaths and injuries.

The STOP-DWI St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Crackdown is just one of the enforcement initatives promoted by STOP-DWI NY and the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee. This partnership allows local progams to increase their enforcement and public awareness efforts.

Other holidays included in the Crackdown are Memorial Day, July 4, Labor Day Weekend, Halloween, and the winter holiday season.