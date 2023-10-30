VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger has issued a statement regarding the on-campus death of one student.

In the early morning hours of October 30, Binghamton University Police and Harpur’s Ferry responded to the Bartle Library Tower, the largest building on Binghamton’s main campus. There, arriving first responders found the student deceased at the base of the 15-story tower.

A police investigation has shown no criminal activity and the student’s family has been notified.

Stenger says he and the university are overwhelmed by the tragic nature of the student’s passing and he sends his deepest condolences to the family and friends of the student.

There will be a supportive session in the C4 Multipurpose Room on October 30 at 4 p.m. The session is open to all students on campus and within the campus community. University Counseling Center, Case Management, Residential Life and Binghamton University Interfaith Council will be on hand to support anyone struggling with the loss.

Binghamton issued an emergency alert at 8:56 a.m. Monday morning notifying students that Campus Police were actively investigating an incident that occurred outside of the Bartle Library Tower. Shortly after, the university cancelled classes for the day.

Stenger says he encourages students to support each other, look out for each other, and share concerns with campus professionals as appropriate.