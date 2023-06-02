SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Upstate Medical University cut the ribbon on its new Nappi Wellness Institute with the help of Governor Kathy Hochul and SUNY Chancellor John King.

The institute is named for Sam and Carol Nappi, who donated $8 million, the largest amount in the Upstate Foundation’s history.

The complex is a five-story building, which includes 240 consult and exam rooms and workstations for providers.

Patients will be seen as soon as June 13.

The Nappi Wellness Institute will have:

Pediatric primary care

Geriatrics

Radiology

Laboratory services

Behavioral health

Family medicine

Pediatrics

The Center for Internation Health

Inclusive health services

Joslin Center for Diabetes (adults and pediatrics) Relocated from its East Genesee Street location

Ancillary services

Connect care follow-ups for patients



Another feature is the expansion of Upstate’s Center of Excellence for Alzheimer’s Disease, which has its clinical site within Geriatrics, says Upstate. This will include a cognitive neurologist, additional space for neuropsychological testing, physical therapy and convenient space for families to drop off and pick up patients.

“The Greater Syracuse area has the highest concentration of older adults in New York state, so we are excited to amplify the services we can offer to this expanding population,” said SUNY Distinguished Service Professor and Geriatric Medicine Chair Sharon Brangman, MD. “We anticipate that we will see patients with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease in greater numbers. This facility will ensure that we have the space to care for patients, consult with families and provide us immediate access to other specialists.

The Nappi Institute has its WELL building certification, meaning it is a space for the most advanced human health and well-being. This is the only one in Central New York.

“The goal in pursuing WELL certification for the Nappi Wellness Institute is to create a world class health care facility that promotes the health of all those it serves and those who work there,” said Marylin Galimi, Upstate’s chief operating officer.

A factor playing in the certification is the architecture of the space. Lighting was a priority in Upstate’s plans, they say.

They built natural light spills and acoustical separations for more privacy and sound absorption in the workplace and different areas. They added bright and colorful stairs, numbering each of the steps. Their water will be tested regularly alongside the air, with access to QR codes for results.

The building has a café for healthy food options that are meant to reach nutritional benchmarks.

Upstate officials say the wellness aspects of the design shows the institution’s commitment to the wellness of both patients and staff.

There’s also public spaces and patient waiting areas, a plaza with gardens and a covered traffic circle for ease of dropping off and picking up patients. There’s bridges from the building to the parking garage so you don’t have to go outside and artwork everwhere.

The building is located on the corner of Sarah Loguen and East Adams streets, across the street from the Upstate Cancer Center.