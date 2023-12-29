SOLON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The sole survivor of the single-car crash in Cortland County on Wednesday was arrested after police found them in possession of a stolen credit card.

The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrested Isaac D. Faircloth after police found he obstructed the investigation into the crash on Stillwell Road in the Town of Solon after they found him in possession of a stolen credit card.

Police say Faircloth and the unidentified occupant were traveling north on Stillwell Road in a red 2015 Nissan Sentra when the operator of the vehicle lost control and crashed into a tree around 3:53 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officers from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded soon after and as a result of the crash, the unidentified occupant was found dead while Faircloth was taken to Upstate Medical Center with injuries and later released.

Through their investigation, police say that while on the scene, Faircloth obstructed the investigation and was found with a stolen credit card. The investigation has not determined an identification of the deceased occupant of the vehicle as of yet.

During the investigation, it was also learned that Mr. Faircloth violated a full stay-away order of protection in the City of Cortland.

On Friday, Dec. 29, Faircloth was arrested and charged with the following:

Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree for Violating the Order of Protection

Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree

Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree

Faircloth was arraigned through Central Arraignment and remanded to the Cortland County Jail on $500 cash bail and $1000 bond.

Mr. Faircloth is due to appear in the Cortland City Court on Jan. 3, 2024, at 1:45 p.m. for the Criminal Contempt charge. Soon after he will be due to appear in Solon Town Court on Jan. 10, 2024, at 6 p.m. for the Obstruction and Grand Larceny charge.

The Sheriff’s Office is still asking for the public’s assistance for any information regarding the whereabouts of Isaac Faircloth and the unidentified occupant of the vehicle in the early morning hours of Dec. 27 from approximately 1 a.m. to 3:53 a.m.

They are believed to have been in the area of the City of Cortland, Town of Cortlandville, Village of McGraw, and Town of Solon during this period. Police are also looking for any information or video footage that would assist in this investigation.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and anyone with any information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 607-758-6151 of the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office.