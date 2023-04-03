SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — When looking to buy a home there are many factors you have to consider like surrounding neighborhoods, culture and entertainment amenities, school districts, job opportunities and of course affordability.

Despite 2022’s rising interest rates and housing prices, Central New York is looking to be more desirable to move to as Syracuse has been ranked among the top ten best places to buy a home on a $65,000 household income, according to a new Rocket Homes report.

In Rocket Home’s report, they teamed up with BestPlaces.net to find the best places to buy a home on a $65,000 household income, from small Midwestern towns and hidden gems to bustling metro areas.

With a $65,000 household income, that maximum mortgage payment would be $1,625. After weeding out cities with that average estimated mortgage payment, researchers at BestPlaces.net then used the following metrics to determine the best places to buy a new home within this group.

Income tax

Sales tax

2021 median household income

Unemployment rate

Health of residents

Climate hazard risk

Rocket Homes study revealed that Syracuse ranks 9th on list of best places to buy a home

With a metro population of 648,593, a median home price of $204,402 and an estimated monthly mortgage payment of $1,501, Syracuse is among the top ten best places to buy a home on a $65K household income.

What also makes Syracuse more attractive according to Rocket Homes are the year-round events, activities and amenities as Syracuse residents never run out of things to do.

Not only are home prices great but the health of Syracuse inhabitants is better than more than 75% of the country.

Locals have a number of places to go, foods to try and culture to absorb, from bacon and crawfish festivals to the New York State fair and all the magic that turns the city into one of the best places to experience a winter wonderland.

For more information on what other cities made the list, check out the report here.