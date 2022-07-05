NEW YORK (WWTI) — One lucky winner celebrated the Fourth of July with a prize-winning ticket worth thousands of dollars.

According to the New York Lottery, one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the July 4 Take 5 midday drawing. The ticket was worth $18,036.50 and was sold at Sazu Global located at 1338 Hempstead Turnpike in Elmont.

Individuals who purchased a Take 5 ticket can check their numbers on the NY Lottery website. TAKE 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one to 39.

Winners must schedule an appointment to claim their prize at one of the Lottery’s Customer Service Centers. To redeem their prize they will need their winning ticket, a filled-out claim form, a valid government-issued ID, and a valid Social Security Number or FEIN.

The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount can be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.