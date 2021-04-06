Take-out alcohol set to expire Tuesday

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) -- Gov. Andrew Cuomo Sunday updated New Yorkers on the state's vaccination program. In the last 24 hours, 187,964 doses have been administered across the state's vast distribution network, and more than 1.4 million doses have been administered over the past seven days. The week 16 allocation of 1,389,705 first and second doses is expected to finish arriving Sunday.

"As universal eligibility for the vaccine is set to go into effect this week in New York, our goal is to continue getting as many vaccines in arms as quickly and equitably as possible," Governor Cuomo said. "One in five New Yorkers have now been fully vaccinated, which is great news and a testament to the nonstop work of our providers across the state. It also means four out of five New Yorkers still need to either get a first dose or come back for their second dose, so we are not slowing down. We will continue to work with communities across the state to make sure the vaccine is accessible to every New Yorker, and meanwhile, we must all continue to care for each other by following the public health guidance including mask-wearing."