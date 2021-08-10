Tee Grizzley and YG to perform at the NYS Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Great New York State Fair begins at the end of the month and with it comes its great concert lineup.

Tuesday, the Fair announced a pair of rap concerts coming to Chevy Park Stage. Tee Grizzley, a Detroit-born rapper, will play Saturday, August 21 at 2 p.m. Then on Saturday, September 4, California rapper YG will perform at the Chevrolet Music Festival.

All shows in the Chevrolet Music Festival are free with $3 admission to the Fair.

Shows announced to date include: