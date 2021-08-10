Tee Grizzley and YG to perform at the NYS Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Great New York State Fair begins at the end of the month and with it comes its great concert lineup. 

Tuesday, the Fair announced a pair of rap concerts coming to Chevy Park Stage. Tee Grizzley, a Detroit-born rapper, will play Saturday, August 21 at 2 p.m. Then on Saturday, September 4, California rapper YG will perform at the Chevrolet Music Festival. 

All shows in the Chevrolet Music Festival are free with $3 admission to the Fair. 

Shows announced to date include:  

Date Chevy Park 2pm Chevy Park 8 pm Chevy Court 2 pm Chevy Court 7 pm 
August 20 Bobby Bones & the Raging Idiots Nas Simplelife LOCASH 
August 21 Tee Grizzley 98 Degrees Hard Promises: The Music of Tom Petty RATT 
August 22 The Barndogs Brothers Osborne iGNiTE All That Remains 
August 23 Isreal Hagan & Stroke Foreigner Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra Bishop Briggs 
August 24 The Jess Novak Band Train The Spinners Dire Straits Legacy 
August 25 Jameson Rodgers REO Speedwagon The Carolyn Kelly Blues Band Russell Dickerson 
August 26 Dangerous Type Bell Biv Devoe Bad Mama’s Blues Band Three Dog Night 
August 27 Scorey Melissa Etheridge Tionesta CNCO 
August 28 Waydown Wailers The Beach Boys Stephen Phillips Great White/Vixen 
August 29 Noah Cyrus Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes (7pm) Harmonic Dirt Dropkick Murphys (8pm) 
August 30 Alex Miller Justin Moore Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone Grandson 
August 31 Cory Marks Halestorm Oak Ridge Boys Jamey Johnson 
September 1 Sydney Irving & The Mojo Nelly Sheena Easton Blue Oyster Cult 
September 2 Brownskin Band Third Eye Blind BeatleCUSE Starship w/Mickey Thomas 
September 3 Dark Hollow AJR Uncle Kracker Blues Traveler 
September 4 Cold War Kids   Syracuse JAMS FunkFest Stone City Band & the Mary Jane Girls 
September 5 Jesse McCartney Sheff G & 
Sleepy Hallow 		The Mavericks En Español The Mavericks 
September 6 Joan Jett & The Blackhearts (1pm) Cheap Trick (6pm) The Ripcords (noon) Resurrection (4pm) 

