The New York State Blues Festival returns this June to the Fairgrounds

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Blues Festival is returning in 2021.

The festival will run Thursday, June 24 through Saturday, June 26. After a cancellation in 2020, the NYS Blues Festival has new guidelines and a new location at the New York State Fairgounds.

While still free to attend, Chevy Court will have both vaccinated and unvaccinated sections. Attendees who are vaccinated will be required to show proof of vaccination upon entry. As per CDC and New York State guidelines, non-vaccinated attendees will have to wear a mask and practice social distancing. They’ll also have to obtain a free ticket via EventBrite.

Parking at the fairgrounds’ Brown Lot is $10 per vehicle. Motorcycles can park for $5.

There is also a VIP option available via the NYS Blues Festival’s website. Proof of vaccination is required for the VIP tent.

VIP ticket prices are as follows:

· Thursday – $75

· Friday – $100

· Saturday – $150

· Friday & Saturday two-day – $200

· Three-day – $275

Here is the complete schedule for the festival:

Thursday, June 24

5pm – 6:15pm Gabe Stillman Band

7pm – Robert Randolph & the Family Band

Friday, June 25

4 p.m. – Hot Dogs & Gin

5 p.m. – Jane Zell and The Zelltones

6 p.m. – Ray Fuller & the Bluesrockers

7:10 p.m. – Chris Merkley

7:30 p.m. – Vanessa Collier Band

8:40 p.m. – Chris Merkley

9 p.m. – Fabulous Thunderbirds

Saturday, June 26

1:30 p.m. – Ryan Holweger

2 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. – Diana Jacobs Blues Band

2:45 p.m. – Ryan Holweger

3:05 p.m. – 4:05 p.m. – Miller and The Other Sinners

4:10 p.m. – Mark Nanni

4:30 p.m. – The Ripcords

5:40 p.m. – Mark Nanni

6 p.m. – Ghost Town Blues Band

7:10 p.m. – Colin Aberdeen & Max Eyle

7:30 p.m. – Carolyn Wonderland

8:40 p.m. – Colin Aberdeen & Max Eyle

9 p.m. – Larkin Poe