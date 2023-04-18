SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Actor David Koechner, who played Todd Packer on “The Office,” is set to host a trivia night about the show. The event is set for July 28 at 7:30 p.m. at Universal Preservation Hall in Saratoga Springs.

Teams will compete for prizes and will also hearing behind-the-scenes stories from Koechner. After multiple trivia rounds, the top teams will need to channel their favorite characters from “The Office” and test their acting to be crowned trivia champions. The show also features a Q&A, meet and greet, and pictures with Koechner.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, April 10. You can buy tickets at the Proctors Box Office, by phone at (518) 346-6204 or on the Universal Preservation Hall website. Groups of 10 or more can get their tickets by calling (518) 382-3884, ext. 139.