There is a major hurdle in the fight to end human trafficking in Central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — They’re tucked away in neighborhoods in Central New York. In Solvay, it’s near a gas station. In Cicero, it’s near a high school.

We’re talking about massage parlors that police say offered services far beyond just a massage.

There is a change in how police and prosecutors view these cases. The women are viewed as victims of sex trafficking and the goal now is to get those women treatment.

A lengthy investigation revealed some of the men traveled from Rochester and Binghamton to buy sex from workers.

Despite bail reform laws that limit the ability to get the women into treatment, Onondaga County District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick says the raids on these establishments will continue.

Even with the difficulties in bringing charges and hurdles in convicting traffickers, Fitzpatrick says they’ll continue to shut down illegal massage parlors. Police sources tell our sister station, NewsChannel 9’s Christie Casciano that there are dozens operating in Onondaga County neighborhoods.