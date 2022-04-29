(WHTM/WETM) – US News and World Report has released its annual ranking of the best public schools in the nation, some of which are located in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and New York State.

The rankings are based on six weighted criteria: college readiness, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth, and graduation rate.

The number one school in Pennsylvania was Julia R. Masterman Secondary School, which was also named the 10th best school in the nation with a 98% graduation rate and a 95.5 college readiness score. Meanwhile, the top school in New York was Townsend Harris High School with 100% graduation rate and 98 college readiness score. It also ranked at Number 19 in the country. In fact, all of the top New York schools are in the New York City Public School District and included technical schools, languages schools, and engineering schools.

Here’s the list of the top public high schools in New York:

Top 10 New York Public High Schools in 2022:

Townsend Harris High School, Flushing, NY Queens High School for the Sciences at York College, Jamaica, NY Stuyvesant High School, New York, NY High School Math Science and Engineering at CCNY, New York, NY Bronx High School of Science, Bronx, NY Brooklyn Technical High School, Brooklyn, NY Staten Island Technical High School, Staten Island, NY High School of American Studies at Lehman College, Bronx, NY Brooklyn Latin School, Brooklyn, NY High School for Dual Language and Asian Studies, New York, NY

Here are the top 10 public high schools in Pennsylvania:

Top 10 Pennsylvania Public High Schools in 2022:

Julia R. Masterman Secondary School (Philadelphia City School District) Philadelphia, PA Downingtown STEM Academy (Downingtown Area School District) Downington, PA Radnor High School (Radnor Township School District) Radnor, PA Conestoga High School (Tredyffrin-Easttown School District) Berwyn, PA Central High School (Philadelphia City School District) Philadelphia, PA Unionville High School (Unionville-Chadds Ford School District) Kennett Square, PA Peters Township High School (Peters Township School District) Mcmurray, PA Central Bucks High School-East (Central Bucks School District) Doylestown, PA Pittsburgh CAPA 6-12 (Pittsburgh School District) Pittsburgh, PA New Hope-Solebury High School (New Hope-Solebury School District) New Hope, PA

Hershey High School finished 12th on the list and 551st in the country with a 95% graduation rate and a 54.1 college readiness score. York Suburban Senior High School finished 56th in the state with a 93% graduation rate and a 24.1 college readiness score.

The full list of top public schools in the country can be found on the US News and World Report website.