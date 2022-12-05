ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Ibrahim Khan, former top aide for Attorney General, Letitia James has resigned following allegations of sexual harassment. Sources told Capitol Correspondent Amal Tlaige, the allegations were brought to the Attorney General’s office through a third party and date back to a year ago.

“The Attorney General’s Office has been so forward in seeking sexual harassment justice, it’s just surprising to see this coming from the Attorney Generals office,” said Amanda Rue, founder of the Shift Workshop, which offers anti-sexist training & sexual harassment prevention

The details are still unfolding. According to his LinkedIn page, Khan was employed as the AG’s Chief of Staff for four years. Some are questioning how this could have happened under James’ watch, when she’s been known to thoroughly investigate sexual harassment allegations – including that against former Governor Andrew Cuomo – which led to his resignation in 2021.

In a statement, Rich Azzopardi, spokesperson for Cuomo said: “This is more proof that Tish James has corrupted the AG’s office… She ‘believes all women’ when it’s in her political interest — otherwise, she attacks the accuser or covers up the complaint.”

But a source in the AG’s office said when this was brought to her attention James took all necessary steps and moved swiftly. Additionally, in a statement, a spokeswoman for AG’s Office said: “The Office of Attorney General has protocols in place to thoroughly investigate any allegation of misconduct. The office takes these matters with the utmost seriousness, and this situation is no different. An independent, impartial investigation was conducted, and the employee has since resigned.”

Amanda Rue said even though the state requires sexual harassment prevention training, it’s not enough. “And it just goes to show that there needs to be more than just annual prevention training, there needs to be accountability processes, and ways for people to learn and grow and be able to take care of each other and these workplaces,” said Rue.

Capitol Correspondent, Amal Tlaige is told that a bulk of that investigation has been completed by U.S. law firm Littler Mendelson. She reached out to them for comment, but has not heard back.