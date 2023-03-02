ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The state Supreme Appellate Court struck down Albany’s Good Cause Eviction Law. Judges upheld a lower court ruling that the local law conflicts with state law.

The Albany Common Council approved the measure, setting conditions for landlords to evict a tenant, in July 2021. Four months later, several landlords sued to challenge the law, claiming it violated state law regarding tenant-landlord relationships.

On June 30, 2022, state Supreme Court Judge Christina Ryba agreed. She ruled Albany’s Good Cause Law null and void. The city appealed and arguments before the appeals court were heard in January 2023.

Several other cities in the Hudson Valley tried to pass similar laws, including Beacon, Kingston, Newburgh, and Poughkeepsie. The ruling, having identified the conflict between local and state statutes, likely means that only the state legislature can amend and pass Good Cause Eviction.

Take a look at the opinion and order from Judge Christina Ryba below: