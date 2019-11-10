Tractor-trailer sideswipes home, causing it to collapse

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. — A home collapsed after a tractor-trailer side-swept the structure, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say the accident happened at around 6 p.m. Saturday. Officers responded to 3585 State Route 9 across the Citgo Gas Station for reports that a vehicle crashed into a house.

While attempting to turn around, the trailer portion of the tractor rode up on a retaining wall and collided into the home, according to officers.

The driver, identified as Gregory Jones of Slidell Louisiana was ticketed for failure to keep right and for operating an over length vehicle.

The Warren County Sheriffs Office said the property owners confirmed the home was used for storage and no one was inside at the time. There were no injuries reported.

Warren County Sheriffs were assisted by Warrensburg Fire Department as well as the New York State and DEC Police.