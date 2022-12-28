ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When 8-year-old Chance was just a puppy, he was found in a ditch with demodectic mange, a complex skin disease. He was nursed back to health by Out of the Pits, Inc., a nonprofit animal shelter based in Albany.

He made a full recovery and was adopted out by another shelter. Years later, on Monday, December 26, Chance was brought back to Out of the Pits in horrific condition.

Photos of Chance from Monday:



(Photos: Out of the Pits, Inc.)

At this point, shelter officials said they haven’t heard if Chance’s owner is facing charges of neglect. The malnourished and wounded pup is their number one concern.

“Chance needs a Christmas miracle and we know we can count on you all,” a spokesperson for the shelter said on Facebook. “He is currently receiving vet care and lots of love while we wait to hear the extent of his physical condition. One thing we do know is he has a long road of recovery ahead of him.”

As Chance walks his bumpy road to recovery, the nonprofit has asked the public for help. Donations can be sent directly to the shelter on its website, via Venmo @outofthepits, or on PayPal.