VERONA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two Central New York Casinos are in their “seemingly ranch” era.

Point Place Casino in Bridgeport, NY, and YBR Casino & Sportsbook in Chittenango, NY, have created a fun special this weekend in honor of this week’s most talked about couple – “Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince,” also known as Kansas City Chief’s Travis Kelce and superstar Taylor Swift.

This weekend, on Sunday, Oct. 1, both Sportsbooks at each casino will be offering a special called “THE TAYLOR,” which is seven chicken tenders with a side of ketchup and “seemingly ranch.”

If you’re wondering what “seemingly ranch” is and why the casinos are offering a one-night special for chicken tenders, it’s because Swift was photographed eating this exact meal at the Kansas City Chiefs game last Sunday.

“Seemingly ranch” soon began trending on X, formally known as Twitter, when a Swifty fan account @tswifterastour shared a photo of Swift captioned, “Taylor Swift was eating a piece of chicken with ketchup and seemingly ranch!”

Soon after this tweet, the phrase blew up, and even brands like Heinz and Lays posted that they would be producing a Heinz “Ketchup and Seemingly Ranch” sauce and a Lays “Wavy Seemingly Ranch Flavored” chip.

The price of Sunday’s “THE TAYLOR” is $8.70 in honor of Travis Kelce’s No. 87 jersey.