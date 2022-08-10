UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Tuesday, August 9th, the Utica Police Department reported that two suspects in the assault investigation from August 7th in which a man was left in critical condition have been apprehended, but one still remains at large.

The three suspects are all minors, and their identities will not be released at this time.

According to police, the Criminal Investigations Division and Juvenile Aid Division have charged a 17-year-old and a 14-year-old with Gang Assault in the First Degree, which is a Class B Felony in New York State.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and that another 17-year-old suspect remains at large.

Eyewitness News will continue to update you with new information as it is released.