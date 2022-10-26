UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – When Utica University announced the addition of three athletic programs, Women’s Gymnastics and Men’s and Women’s Wrestling, at the end of September, the next question on many minds was, “Who is going to coach these new teams?” That question was answered for at least one of the additions on Monday, the school announcing that longtime New Hartford gymnastics coach and owner of Valley Gymnastics in Utica, Danielle Cerminaro, would be the head of the program in its first year.

Cerminaro has owned and operated Valley Gymnastics on Champlin Ave since 2008 and comes to the school with over 40 years of gymnastics experience, including coaching multiple future Division 1 and Division 3 athletes, New York State individual champions, including Grayson Gall, the New Hartford freshman who is set to defend her state championship in March after winning the Section III All-Around title last Friday, and winning nine consecutive team sectional championships with New Hartford, including this years’.